URBANA — Carle Health has begun postponing some elective procedures again as coronavirus infections continue to surge and hospital beds keep filling up.
As of Friday, Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 86 patients with COVID-19, with 18 of those patients in intensive care — and 15 of the 18 unvaccinated.
The smaller, 149-bed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, hit a 2021 record high number of COVID-19 patients this past Monday, 43, with five of them in its nine-bed critical care unit, spokeswoman Patty Peterson said.
While the number of COVID-19 patients at the Mattoon hospital dropped to 31 Friday (with four in critical care) the hospital was still running at 114 percent capacity, she said.
“Every day, it’s where are we going to put people,” Peterson said.
Coronavirus infections in Champaign County have been rapidly growing all week, with 1,073 new cases in the first five days of the week, 2,084 active cases on Friday and 32 Champaign County residents with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the 223rd Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, a man in his 70s, on Friday. It was the county’s sixth COVID-19 death since Monday.
Carle and Sarah Bush Lincoln have been creating extra space for patients in areas that aren’t typically patient rooms, but, Peterson said, hospitals can only provide as much bed space as they can staff.
Carle Chief Operating Officer Matthew Kolb said Carle took another hard look at delaying elective procedures again this past week to help keep more hospital beds open, and some of those procedures are now being delayed in consultation with patients’ doctors or moved to outpatient settings when that’s possible.
“But I think it’s fair to say care at our hospitals and our ability to provide it is strained,” he said.
On a regional basis, East Central Illinois Region 6 was down to 16 available intensive beds out of a total 149 as of Thursday.
Statewide, all but 275 of the 3,017 total intensive care beds were full, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
And, with holiday travel in the week ahead and Christmas gatherings a week away, both Sarah Bush Lincoln and Carle officials said their hospital emergency departments are also stressed.
If a raging coronavirus surge isn’t stressing hospitals enough, Peterson said Sarah Bush Lincoln has also seen flu begin to pick up recently.
She also noted Sarah Bush Lincoln recently had nine fully-vaccinated COVID-19 patients in the hospital, “and what we’ve seen is you’ve got to have that booster.”
In Champaign County, around 40,000 out of about 120,000 fully-vaccinated people have gotten booster shots, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
About 90 percent of those fully-vaccinated in Champaign County are age-eligible for booster shots or have had their second Pfizer or Moderna shots more than six months ago or their Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago.
Kolb stressed Carle is still providing safe hospital care, and he doesn’t want to frighten people, but he also wants people to know Carle’s ability to continue providing care as promptly as people want it is threatened.
And staff members are very tired, he said.
Kolb’s request of everyone: Thank every health care worker you know.
And, he said, hospitals need the help of everyone in their communities — for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, for the vaccinated to get booster shots, for everyone to wear face masks in public places, “all the things we know helps.”
“We keep showing up for them, and we need their help to show up for us,” he said.