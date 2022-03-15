URBANA — While COVID-19 has been on the wane, and mask mandates have largely ended, there’s another reason to consider masking up again.
Flu — mostly influenza A — has been accelerating in the area, and it’s coming with all kinds of misery, including headache, fatigue, chills, muscle ache, a runny/stuffy nose and sore throat, according to Dr. Tess Bailey, Carle’s assistant director of convenient care and associate medical director of Community Health Initiatives.
Flu has been accelerating at a level that Bailey finds concerning, especially with more months of flu season yet to go.
In fact, Carle saw more patients with flu last week than positive COVID-19, she said. (Champaign County reported just five new cases of the latter Monday).
In addition to flu, there is also a variety of viruses with cold and flu-like symptoms currently going around, along with some strep throat and stomach illness, she said.
Flu and other viruses are hitting patients of all ages, but Carle has seen a lot of sick children recently, Bailey said. Kids under 5, and especially under 2, are at risk for respiratory distress, she said.
Influenza A symptoms are a lot like COVID-19, Bailey said. It tends to come on rapidly and last a week to 10 days, and unless you come to the doctor in the first few days to get antiviral medication, it has to run its course with home care, such as rest, fluids and anti-fever medications.
It’s likely people are more susceptible to flu and other viral illnesses now that mask mandates have been relaxed and people are social distancing less, Bailey said.
“I think that really protected us quite a bit,” she said.
Bailey said it might be a good idea to consider putting masks back on to avoid this current wave of illness depending on your circumstances.
She also suggests taking the kinds of precautions — such as hand-washing, getting enough rest and fluids, eating a healthy diet and staying home when you’re sick — that were always advised for flu season and then became advisable with the coming of the pandemic.
“It’s great with the mask mandates changing — everybody has been missing out on social contact with each other — but we still need to keep our defenses up as much as possible,” Bailey said.