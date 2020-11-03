CHAMPAIGN — Two years ago, some students waited hours to vote on Election Day, with lines snaking down a stairwell at the Illini Union.
If lines Monday evening are any indication, University of Illinois students are voting in force again this time around.
Despite three early locations and more votes expected by mail, a line of students stretched down the hall of the Union and out to the Quad as early voting ended at 6 p.m.
But while presidential elections draw more voters than midterms, local candidates, officials and organizers say it remains unclear how big the student vote will be when all the ballots are counted — particularly since about 10,000 fewer are on campus this semester due to COVID-19.
“We estimate that about 35,000 students are in the community this fall in contrast with the usual 45,000,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
About 15,600 UI students voted in 2018, up from about 4,500 in 2014, according to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement.
Student turnout could be crucial for Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, who lost by just over 2,000 votes two years ago to incumbent U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in the 13th District race.
Londrigan visited two college campuses in her final week of campaigning — Illinois State on Thursday and Illinois on Monday.
“Students are on campus and voting early in record numbers to make their voices heard,” said Londrigan campaign spokeswoman Eliza Glezer.
While Glezer said campaigning looks different this year, with Zoom town halls instead of actual town halls, she said the campaign has made more than half a million contacts with voters.
As of Thursday, about 3,800 people have voted at the Illini Union and Activities & Recreation Center early voting sites, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said.
“The number of students on campus may affect their ability to surpass their turnout in 2016 and 2018, but there’s a pretty consistent flow of students at the Illini Union and the ARC,” Ammons said.
He also said the drop box on the Quad gets consistent use.
Student forecast? ‘Unreadable’
The student vote has become increasingly important in determining the winners of countywide races.
In 2016, each countywide candidate who won off campus also won their race.
But in 2018, votes in 14 precincts on or near campus helped push three countywide Democratic candidates — Ammons, former Treasurer Laurel Prussing and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel — over their competitors, who led off campus.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and Auditor George Danos — two Democrats — won both on and off campus.
While the vote on or near campus dropped 20 percent from 2016, a presidential election year, to 2018 — moreso than off campus — the percent voting for Democrats increased from about 75 percent to about 85 percent.
Off campus, countywide Democrats received between 48 and 51 percent of the vote in 2018.
Danos said he doesn’t know what to expect from the student vote.
“It can make the difference in close races if a candidate is running somewhat behind off campus,” he said.
Danos, who is up for re-election against Republican Gary Maxwell, believes it’s possible more students could vote this year because of the push to vote by mail, even if there are fewer students on campus.
Democrat Mike Ingram, who is running for recorder against Republican incumbent Mark Shelden, also said he’s not sure what to expect from students.
While he said turnout will be up both among Democrats and Republicans, “I’m not sure there’s a huge surge of die-hard red voters out there that were at home in 2018.”
“Meanwhile, under-25 voters are out in droves, whether they are UIUC students or not. That age group trends Democratic more than Republican,” Ingram said.
Local Democrats have been working with Londrigan’s campaign, he said.
“We’ve got precinct captains and volunteers doing (literature) drops and other precaution-sensitive activities,” he said. “This election is the confluence of myriad different factors and some things that we’d normally have a good read on are unreadable.”
COVID-19 challenges
Ammons campaigned two years ago on making it easier to vote and said he’s been working with UI officials and organizations to increase turnout.
“We have planned events and other ways to engage the students around voting and the Big Ten challenge,” he said. “I have also added two early voting locations, a drop box, secured voting on the first floor of the Union, and I have attended numerous student Zoom functions to answer their questions about the electoral process.”
To help with lines, Ammons said there are more computers and election judges at the campus polling locations to process voters.
“I do not anticipate long lines, and if longer lines develop, we are prepared to direct students to other locations and process them quickly,” Ammons said.
Gina Lee-Olukoya, the UI’s director of student engagement, said 42 percent of students voted in 2018, which she believes will increase this year.
“As part of our efforts, we are partnering with other Big Ten campuses to increase student voter registration and turnout,” she said. “We are encouraging students to vote through ‘I’m Voting! Are You’ messages, workshops and presentations, and peer-to-peer outreach.”
But she said, “COVID certainly changed our ability to do in-person engagement.”
“Prior, we had significant plans to do targeted programming,” Lee-Olukoya said. “For example, our extended orientation was moved virtual. We had planned to deliver a presentation on civic responsibility and democratic engagement, along with voter registration. These programs typically have between 300-500 participants.”
And programming scheduled at university housing has instead shifted to “virtual couch parties,” she said.
“Certainly the virtual party at the polls feels different,” Lee-Olukoya said.
‘Starting from scratch’
Student trustee Ali Merza said he expects a similar or greater number of students to vote this year compared to 2018.
“While — compared to 2018 — there has not been as significant of a student-led GOTV (get out the vote) effort or register-to-vote campaign, there has been a coalition involving students, university administrators and community members that have been actively pushing the effort to register students to vote and encourage them to vote for over a year now,” he said.
Student senator Tyeese Braslavsky, who is helping lead the student government’s voter outreach, said COVID-19 has made that more difficult.
“GOTV efforts have definitely been impacted by the pandemic, and I think the hardest part of it all is that we had so little time to plan and adjust to circumstances we just never faced before,” she said.
In the past, they would chalk the Quad, host large events and hand out food and flyers, she said.
“Most if not all of that is gone now due to safety and distancing requirements imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, taking away some of our most lucrative efforts of the past,” she said.
Instead, outreach has mostly moved online, which she said is difficult to make engaging and reach new people.
“How do we make an engaging virtual event that is unique and exciting enough to get students to tune in despite having stared at their computer screens all day?” Braslavsky said. “Whereas in the past, our planning was supported by years of experience with what worked and what didn’t, we’re starting from scratch this year.”
Instead of answering questions on the Quad and encouraging people to register at Illini Union, she said they’ve held virtual teach-ins, hosted a political dialogue series and recently launched a social media campaign.
“Interest is much lower in virtual events, and to be entirely honest, any advertising we do virtually ends up reaching only the already existing audience,” Braslavsky said.
They’ve also spread voting information to dorms and cultural centers, given presentations to groups that don’t traditionally vote in high numbers and are planning marches to the polls.
“I know there’s a lot of agitation around this election in my friend-group, but that’s because we’re all part of campus activist groups that have been following the election since the beginning of the cycle,” Braslavsky said.
“But most students aren’t like that, unfortunately, and the challenge of any GOTV initiative is to get that excitement from them and turn it into action.”