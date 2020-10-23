GIBSON CITY — The Red Army — the spirit group of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School — got creative when it learned this year’s homecoming celebration had been canceled due to COVID-19.
The group will host GCMS Night with games and a movie Tuesday night at Gibson City’s Harvest Moon Drive-In, where they will watch the movie “Hocus Pocus.”
The event was largely the brainchild of Red Army adviser Susan Riley.
“This is the first time we’ve done anything out of the proverbial box” since the pandemic hit, Riley said. “We’ve had so much canceled, including homecoming, recently. We’re looking for any way we can to get them together” and maintain social distancing.
Events start at 5 p.m. with a tailgate dinner in the high school parking lot. Then the group heads to the drive-in theater for a bags tournament, germ tag (using 6-foot swimming-pool noodles suitable for social distancing) and other activities.
The Bette Midler movie will roll about 7 p.m.
Riley said GCMS Night is open to all students at the high school. Parents are welcome to bring their children and stay.
“Everyone’s pretty excited about it because it’s something fun for us to do. We haven’t been able to do many outside activities.” said GCMS senior Haven Hathaway, a Red Army member.
She said the spirit group will also hand out door prizes and gift cards.