The Champaign County Coroner says an Allerton man died in a suspected drowning accident on Thursday night.
Coroner Duane Northrup says 44-year-old Christopher Pratt was pronounced dead at around 8:35 p.m. after he was reportedly swimming in a private pond at 2731 County Road 100 North in Allerton.
Northrup says witnesses observed Pratt floating face down and then sink below the surface of the water. He says they called 9-1-1 and attempted to rescue Pratt, but Northrup says the witnesses were unable to locate him in the pond.
Northrup says the Cornbelt Fire Department Dive Team was able to eventually recover Pratt's body from the pond.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Pratt's death remains under investigation.