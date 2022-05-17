A story that ran in Sunday’s sports section about the 1988 University of Illinois men’s golf team incorrectly identified Don Edwards as a former UI trustee. Edwards is the current UI Board of Trustees chairman.
The News-Gazette regrets the error.
