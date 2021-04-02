Because of an editing error, a Thursday story about Core Acquisition LLC’s plans to buy and demolish the former Knights Inn motel on Rantoul’s west side to make way for a retail development gave the wrong address for one of its other properties. In Champaign, Core owns the property at 2012-2032 N. Prospect Ave., between Target and Burlington, which currently houses America’s Best Contact and Eyeglasses, the Jumbo Crab restaurant, David’s Bridal, Sally Beauty and Disc Replay.
The News-Gazette regrets the error.