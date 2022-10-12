URBANA — Two resolutions concerning reproductive freedom and the 2020 presidential election are on their way to being approved by the Champaign County Board.
The board meeting as a committee of the whole Tuesday endorsed one resolution “declaring Champaign County a champion of reproductive freedom” and another “declaring Joseph R. Biden unequivocally won the 2020 presidential election.”
Here’s how the votes broke down for the 17 county board members who were present at the time, with the votes being the same for both resolutions:
No: Republicans Aaron Esry, Jim Goss, Jim McGuire and Brad Passalacqua.
Yes: Republican Jacob Paul and Democrats Emily Rodriguez, Chris Stohr, Jennifer Straub, Steve Summers, Bethany Vanichtheeranont, Leah Taylor, Eric Thorsland, Wayne Williams, Lorraine Cowart, Stephanie Fortado, Kyle Patterson and Jenny Lokshin.
The resolution related to the election states “the Champaign County Board declares that the 2020 presidential election was the safest and most secure election in the history of the United States of America,” and “by all objective measures there is no question who won the 2020 presidential election.”
Williams said he wished a resolution on the election wasn’t necessary, but the county clerk’s office has been inundated with Freedom of Information requests related to the 2020 election.
“It’s all because some people cannot accept the outcome of the last election,” he said.
The resolution on reproductive freedom states “the reproductive rights movement is facing the most aggressive attacks to safe and legal access to abortions in decades with serious implications for communities across the country.”
It also states Illinois has worked to make reproductive freedom a fundamental right for all Illinoisans and resolves “Champaign County is declared a champion and defender of health equity and reproductive freedom for all.”