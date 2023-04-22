Area police report the following activity:
Champaign
- Lincolnshire Drive: Vehicle stolen just before 7 a.m. April 13.
- West Kirby Avenue: Vehicle stolen about 12:45 p.m. April 13.
- Town Center Boulevard: Unknown person broke out a window and tried to steal the vehicle about 8 p.m. April 14 by peeling the steering column, damaging it and the ignition.
- 100 block of South Mattis Avenue: Car stolen about 12:30 a.m. April 13 from parking lot north of bar.
- East Washington Street: An unknown man stole a 58-year-old homeless man’s backpack, wallet and money about 6:30 p.m. April 13.
- Memorial Stadium, 1401 S. First St.: Two fire extinguishers were discovered discharged Friday night without any fire.
- 300 block of East Daniel Street: Vehicle dented April 8 or 9 by someone who apparently kicked it; damage estimated at $500.
- 200 block of East Healey Street: Wallet and headphones valued at $380 stolen between Friday and Saturday from unlocked vehicle.
- 200 block of East John Street: Apartment front door damaged early Sunday; no apparent entry made.
- Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive: Headphones worth $150 stolen Sunday afternoon while the owner was exercising; a GPS device tracked them to the 1000 block of South First Street.
- 600 block of South Wright Street: Package worth $167 delivered to mail area April 4 was stolen.
- 700 block of South First Street: Three packages valued at $450 delivered to the apartment mail area were stolen Friday or Saturday.
- 600 block of East Green Street: Bicycle valued at $650 that was locked to a rack stolen between Friday and Tuesday.
- 909 S. Fifth St.: Bicycle worth $100 that was locked to a rack stolen Monday or Tuesday.
- State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St.: An employee saw a comment on social media Monday from an anonymous user who threatened to engage in violence at an upcoming event. UI police investigators identified the poster, who is under 18. That person told police Wednesday it was meant as a joke.
URBANA
- 1005 W. College Court: Bicycle valued at $500 that was locked to a rack was stolen between midnight and noon Monday.
- 1401 W. Green St.: Student’s $200 headphones stolen Friday; GPS tracking information showed they had been taken to an apartment in the 800 block of South Mattis Avenue, Champaign.
- 800 block of Oakland Avenue: Items stolen from apartment in burglary about 3 p.m. Monday.
- Schnucks, 200 N. Vine St.: Person used a counterfeit bill to buy merchandise Friday.
- 500 block of East Oregon Street: A vehicle was burglarized about noon April 12; key fob for another vehicle was stolen and the vehicle taken as well.
NO ADDRESS GIVEN
A restaurant employee reported Friday that an unknown person purporting to be the restaurant’s regional manager called and instructed the employee to remove cash from the restaurant’s register, convert it to cryptocurrency and send the funds to other accounts. The employee transferred $1,250 of the restaurant’s money.