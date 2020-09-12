Area police report the following:
CHAMPAIGN
- 300 block of East Armory Street: 21-year-old woman robbed about 12:50 a.m. Sept. 6 of keys, cellphone, identification, credit cards.
- 2400 block of North Prospect Avenue: Woman’s wallet stolen Aug. 29; her credit card used at two other stores.
- 800 block of Hollycrest Drive: 22-year-old man kicked in door of ex-girlfriend’s home about 11:15 a.m. Sept. 3, damaged door and took their child; he allegedly threw a brick through the ex-girlfriend’s car window; child was returned by the man’s sister.
- 1000 block of West Hill Street: Someone lit a fire in a detached garage and stole a bicycle around 4 p.m. on Sept. 2.
- Meijer, 2401 N. Prospect Ave.: Woman’s wallet stolen from her purse about 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 as she shopped.
- 200 block of East Green Street: 22-year-old Champaign man arrested for criminal damage to property about 4:30 a.m. Sept. 5 after damaging two vehicles.
- 1100 block of Alton Drive: 2015 tan Chevy Malibu stolen early Sept. 5.
- 1400 block of Winding Lane: Vehicle entered early Sept. 5; driver’s license and identification stolen.
- 600 block of East Green Street: Vehicle left running was stolen about 11 p..m. Sept. 5 and later recovered in Blue Island.
- 300 block of West Columbia Avenue: 2011 Honda damaged after 2 p.m. Sept. 6.
- 1200 block of Parkland Court: Bicycle with lock stolen after 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
URBANA
- 200 block of West Cedar Street: Man slapped 27-year-old woman’s buttocks about 5:20 p.m. Monday as she walked on a sidewalk.
Quadrangle: UI student reported Friday that between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, she had been followed by the same person on three separate occasions. On the first occasion, the person asked for directions but continued following her. The same person followed her again two other times.
M&M Auto Repair, 700 Cunningham Ave.: Office broken in Saturday, safe stolen; 2014 Chevy Malibu also stolen.