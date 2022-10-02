CHAMPAIGN
- 1600 block of Cruising Lane: 1998 Ford pickup truck with keys in it stolen from driveway Sept. 27; used the next day during a retail theft in Tuscola.
- 300 block of East John Street: Vehicle stolen about 11 a.m. Sept. 25; cash, electronics and bank cards were also missing.
- 200 block of East University Avenue: East Central Illinois Bomb Squad sent to investigate a plastic tote on a sidewalk at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 22; the tote was empty.
- 2100 block of Noel Drive: East Central Illinois Bomb Squad disposed of a suspected 20 mm anti-aircraft round in a person’s house on Sept. 21.
- 0-100 block of Sherwood Court: 14-year-old boy referred to the Youth Assessment Center after allegedly cutting a neighbor’s car tire about 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
SAVOY
- Willard Airport: Vacuum cleaner and cleaning wipes worth $228 stolen out of car rental business shed Sept. 29.
URBANA
- University of Illinois Autonomous Farm, 3603 S. Race St.: Gravel lot damaged four times in the last few months by someone driving aggressively in circles, causing deep ruts; the latest incident happened Sept. 23; estimated repair cost is $1,200.
- 1010 W. Illinois St.: Unlocked bicycle stolen Sept. 27 or 28.
- Unknown location: UI student agreed to buy a gaming console from an online seller Sept. 16 and sent $250 with the agreement that he would send the other $250 after receiving the system. The would-be seller never sent the console and refused to answer messages.