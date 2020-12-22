CHAMPAIGN — Crime Stoppers of Champaign County needs help finding the person who allegedly broke into a business in Champaign earlier this month.
Some time between 8 p.m.Friday, Dec. 4 and 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, someone allegedly forced entry to the leasing office for EEG Management, 1806 W. William St. The intruder allegedly stole a company credit card, keys, packages andnumerous pieces of computer equipment. The credit card was later used at a Circle K gas station and Piccadilly Liquors.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows the alleged suspect appears to be a Black man wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored face mask and black/white shoes.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-9477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
