Black Lives Matter marches stop at the corner of Prospect and John in Champaign to listen to speakers.
The scene at Prospect and Kirby at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Blacks Lives Matter marches in Champaign and Monticello drew large crowds on a sun-splashed Saturday.

At Hessel Park, hundreds gathered at noon and were to begin walking central Champaign at 12:30 p.m., organizer Naomi Dupree said.

By 1, those marching were at the busy intersection of Prospect and Kirby.

At 2, the growing group had reached University and Prospect, stopping at key intersections along the way to deliver speeches.

It was a peaceful, enthusiastic effort accompanied by police redirecting traffic and volunteers handing out water bottles.

Black Lives Matter marchers head north on Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
A crowd gathers at Hessel Park in Champaign around noon Saturday.

In Monticello, many in the crowd took a knee around the courthouse in what was a peaceful demonstration that started in late morning.