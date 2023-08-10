CHAMPAIGN — Illinois junior wide receiver Isaiah Williams finished 15th in the nation last season by averaging 6.3 catches per game. He had 82 grabs for the year.
An awards candidate in 2023 right? Not so far.
The initial watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver, didn’t include Williams.
The nice folks who run the award make it clear that players will be added to the list based on their performance during the season. It happens often.
But I am puzzled why Williams’ numbers didn’t earn him a spot already. So is his coach, with Bret Bielema addressing the topic in a tweet on Tuesday.
“Congrats to all the incredible players on the @biletnikoffawrd watch list for the year ahead,” Bielema wrote beneath a photo of Williams displaying his stats from last season. “I’m sure it was a list that was thought out for a long time but for the people in charge I ask you to do a little research on @i_williams11 here at @IlliniFootball #famILLy.”
Truth in advertising: I am on the panel that votes for the award, but had no input on the initial watch list. All the players ahead of Williams on the per-game catch chart are on this year’s list. Except for those who have moved on to the NFL. Five Big Ten players made the first wave: Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr., Penn State’s Dante Cephas and Minnesota’s Corey Croom Jr. and Elijah Spencer.
If Williams puts up numbers comparable to last season — or beyond — his name should be added to the list of candidates.
I have written and said Williams has a chance to hit the 100-catch mark for the season. He has worked to make a connection with new quarterback Luke Altmyer, the projected starter. This will be the third starting quarterback for Williams, who opened his Illinois career at the position.
Polling place
A week ahead of The Associated Press releasing its preseason Top 25 poll, the American Football Coaches Association unveiled its initial poll Monday.
No surprise, the panel of coaches went with two-time defending champion Georgia. A minor upset, the Bulldogs weren’t unanimous. Alabama received four first-place votes and Ohio State got one.
That still means 61 of the 66 FBS coaches see Georgia as the team to beat.
I agree. When the AP ballot is released next week, one of the 1s for Georgia is from me. I didn’t consider anyone else.
My guess is the media panel will be a bit more kind to the Big Ten than the coaches who left Iowa out of the Top 25. Three Big Ten teams are in the Top 10 of the opening coaches poll: Michigan (2), Ohio State (4) and Penn State (7). The only other ranked Big Ten school is No. 21 Wisconsin.
Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois are among the team’s receiving votes. The Illini got seven points, and they didn’t come from Bielema. He isn’t on the panel.
Illini connection to Eugene
I heard from one of my favorite former Illinois football players Saturday night: standout safety Bobby Jackson.
A leader of the 2001 Big Ten championship team and a four-year starter for Ron Turner, Jackson is living in Nebraska, where he works as a supervisor at Mutual of Omaha and runs a team of agents. His wife Chequetta, a former Illini track athlete, is an Omaha native.
The Jacksons have strong ties to the Big Ten. Bobby and younger brother Marc played at Illinois. Their beloved late father Robert was an Illinois assistant coach for Turner.
Now, another Jackson is on the way to the Big Ten. By way of expansion. Bobby’s oldest Devon Jackson is a redshirt freshman linebacker at Oregon.
Needless to say, Bobby and his family cheered the news that the Ducks will be joining the Big Ten next year. Heck, maybe the new schedule will send Oregon to Nebraska, giving the Jackson family one short trip.
Highly recruited out of Omaha Burke High School, Devon Jackson had endless Power Five offers, including Illinois, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
He picked the Ducks and played five games in 2022 while maintaining his redshirt.
No. 26 is in line to become a multi-year starter at Oregon. Proud Bobby says Devon is bigger, stronger and faster than he was as a player. Uncle Marc, too.
Oregon opens the season on Sept. 2 at home against Portland State. The Ducks are No. 9 in my preseason Top 25 and among the favorites to win the likely final season of the Pac-12.
Getting defensive
No surprise, my AP preseason All-American defense includes Big Ten players beyond Illinois’ Johnny Newton who fills one of the tackle spots.
While the guys on offense get all the attention, these guys will help determine who wins the championship. Or has the best shot to make the College Football Playoff.
Six players from the “Big 18” made my list on defense — one more than I had on offense. Two from Ohio State make the cut: defensive end JT Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
Along with Newton, they are joined by Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Penn State defensive back Kalen King and Iowa punter Tory Taylor.
Why is Iowa so consistently good? Special teams play a major part. I felt compelled to look up the story on Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Apparently, his grandmother thought he smiled like the Kool-Aid Man, so Ga’Quincy got an early nickname that stuck.
That’s Kool.