I read with interest John Burgee’s letter supporting the candidacy of my Democratic opponent for auditor of Champaign County.
I found humor with a couple of points. Burgee stated I worked as road engineer in Ohio. Apparently, he noted a recent letter supporting me was written by someone in Toledo.
Two different mindsets are demonstrated in his letter. People who live and work in Chicago automatically think “Ohio” when they see “Toledo.” Downstaters automatically think of that pretty little village in southeastern Illinois with the beautifully restored 19th century courthouse when they see “Toledo” in print.
The “old Ohio colleague” Burgee cited in his letter is a remarkable lady. She served as the administrative assistant for the Cumberland County Highway Department from 1953 until her retirement in March, 2020. Her record of 67 years of professionalism, competence, achievement and dedication to public service is one to be admired and emulated.
She was my equal, was my friend and truly was my “colleague.” She would not appreciate being called “old.”
Incidentally, neither my “colleague” nor I have ever worked a day in the state of Ohio.
GARY MAXWELL
Mahomet