Westville Rec League president Jerry Beckley's speech delivered Tuesday night at the dedication of Allan W. Mackiewicz Memorial T-Ball Complex.
"Good evening and thank you all for coming tonight. Seeing everyone here tonight sure does represent our village and why this town is so spectacular. It is also one of the many reasons why I am so proud to call Westville my hometown.
"Today isn’t about the town, the park or even the game. Tonight is about our friend Allan Mackiewicz. Tonight we will dedicate our T-ball complex to him. And from this day forward, this field will forever be Mack Field.
"Allan spent countless hours on the fields as a coach to not only his own girls but countless others. He often could be found here late at night dragging the fields after the games for the night were done ... during the day preparing for the games at night ... grilling burgers and hot dogs, making popcorn and serving slushies.
"He was instrumental in the building of the T-ball dugouts you see here today. It was my dream to have a batting cage, and he made it happen.
"It is my hope that all of the future players that begin to love the game will learn to play it right here on Mack Field. I hope they learn to play with honor, integrity and passion. All words that could describe Allan.
"I could go on and on, I could share stories after stories but If you know Allan like we all do he would just say, 'Come on big guy, let’s just play some ball.' So without further ado ...
"As the president of the Westville recreational softball and baseball league, I declare on this, the 31st of May 2022, with the blessing of our Village government, hereby dedicate this T-ball complex to Allan Mackiewicz, his family and his memory. It will forever be known as Mack field. We will forever be #Mackstrong."