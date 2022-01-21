DANVILLE — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ basketball hasn’t been at full strength for a large chunk of the 2021-22 season.
The main missing piece was 6-foot-3 senior Mason Hackman.
He played just his third game of the campaign Thursday, when the second-seeded Blue Devils took on third-seeded Salt Fork in the last Vermilion County Tournament pool-play game at David S. Palmer Arena.
With his presence, BHRA showed exactly what it’s capable of.
The Blue Devils held the Storm to three field goals in the second half of a 41-18 defensive slugfest that vaulted the victors into the tournament championship game.
“With Mason in the picture now that changes the complexion of our team and gives us a lot more size and rebounding, and we’re able to alter some shots as well,” BHRA coach Gary Tidwell said. “Defensively (Thursday), I think both teams played hard. … We were just able to pull out a little bit in the second half there by creating some turnovers off the press that kind of gave us a little more room.”
Hackman set the tone with a first-quarter blocked shot, adding another in the second half while compiling 10 points overall.
“In our zone defense there, we’re able to bring Dawson (Dodd) up in and then have Mason and Ned (Hill) back there, which is tons of length,” said junior Brett Meidel, who tallied a game-high 14 points for the Blue Devils (16-7). “That gives us lots of length and then lots of rebounding along with that.”
BHRA and Salt Fork (13-7) actually finished with the same number of turnovers, logging 12 apiece.
The Storm’s offense, however, came nowhere close to achieving its output from these teams’ previous encounter, a 49-43 Blue Devils victory in December’s BSN Classic title game.
“I can’t say that we didn’t have opportunities. You could tell that we rushed a lot of our shots,” Storm coach Andrew Johnson said. “Credit their defense. They played well defensively (Thursday), really well.”
Johnson repeatedly urged his team to attack whenever it gained possession. What often happened instead was multiple BHRA defenders picking up both the ball-handler and the first outlet option before halfcourt.
The result was Salt Fork doing much more passing than shooting.
Tidwell credited Hackman’s presence, to an extent, for allowing that.
“It gives our guards more confidence to pressure, because they know if they get beat on the press he’s kind of there to clean it up,” Tidwell said. “And it also frees them up offensively.”
Meidel and Hackman’s double-digit scoring totals were complemented by seven points from junior Hayden Rice, six points from the senior Dodd and four points from the senior Hill.
“We practice our defense … (and) it’s all conditioning,” Meidel said. “The second half showed we were better conditioned and took advantage of that. … I thought we rebounded well, played D well and got it done.”
No Storm player scored more than six points, a mark reached by senior Camden Smoot. Senior Colden Earles chipped in four points while juniors Blake Norton and Garrett Taylor each added three points for Salt Fork, which ended 2-1 in pool play and will duke it out with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game.
The Blue Devils “are probably, from a team standpoint, the fastest team not just in the conference, probably in the area,” Johnson said. “Their speed gives you … a lot of teaching tools.”
BHRA, which finished 3-0 in pool play, will attempt to win its third consecutive county tournament title — the previous two coming in 2019 and 2020 — when it faces sixth-seeded Cinderella story Westville (11-8) in Saturday’s 8 p.m. event.
“This is a big thing around here,” Meidel said. “Always our goal is to go for it, and we had a chance to get a three-peat this year which was the first time in school history. … Just trying to get business done.”
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52, Oakwood 46
The 1-2 scoring punch of seniors Cale Steinbaugh and Kaden Mingee allowed the fourth-seeded Buffaloes to pull the second upset of the tournament’s three-team pool, as they knocked off the top-seeded Comets in Thursday’s middle game.
Sixth-seeded Westville defeated Oakwood on Tuesday to book its spot in the tournament championship game. The Tigers also trumped G-RF earlier in pool play last Saturday.
“We came in here with a chip on our shoulder after Saturday’s loss. Westville’s kind of one of our rivals,” said Buffaloes coach Rob Lorenzen, who wasn’t able to coach his team in that defeat because of COVID-19 protocols. “It wasn’t hard to get them up for this game. We’ve got to keep building toward that end project, so it’s kind of uplifting for us to beat the one seed.”
Steinbaugh posted 13 points before halftime and finished with 27 points on the evening, hitting five free throws in the fourth quarter to help the Buffaloes (9-12) hold off a rally bid from the Comets (16-6).
“We’ve faced him a lot, and when we played him at St. Joe (on Dec. 4) I thought we contained him pretty well,” Oakwood coach Jeff Mandrell said. Steinbaugh produced 20 points in that 45-36 Comets victory versus the Buffaloes, though 16 of those came in the second half.
“He gets loose, and he can make some threes, too,” Mandrell continued. “You’re looking at stopping the drive, but he can hit the three also.”
The first half was back-and-forth, with Oakwood excelling early via quick and accurate passing through G-RF’s press.
But Lorenzen’s crew eventually slowed things down and seemed to get the Comets thinking a bit too much about each of their shots.
“It’s hard to shoot in (Palmer Arena),” Lorenzen said. “It’s got an empty background, kind of feels like a lot of empty space. But (it’s) a thing you’ve got to adjust to.”
“We’re in a funk,” Mandrell added. “We struggle sometimes to score, but usually it’s during a game and then we maybe get out of it a little bit. But the last two games were brutal, and I think that can make everything else worse.”
Oakwood grabbed its last lead of the night at 28-26 with about 51/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter when junior Dalton Hobick connected on a three-pointer.
Mingee responded with one of his three conversions from beyond the arc, and G-RF soon extended its edge to 39-30 with 1:17 to play in the third period.
Freshman Cameron Steinbaugh provided a perfect 6-of-6 free-throw shooting ledger for the Buffaloes, who acquired six rebounds apiece from the younger Steinbaugh and Mingee plus three rebounds each from the elder Steinbaugh, seniors Bryson Pigg and Jace Bina and sophomore JJ Hall.
“We had to get more contributions from everybody,” said Lorenzen, whose squad finished 1-1 in pool play and will meet Salt Fork in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. third-place game. “It’s a team sport. Got to have everybody step up and do their part, whether it’s offensively or defensively.”
The Comets ended up 0-2 in pool play and were led by senior Josh Young’s 14 points and four rebounds, Hobick’s 10 points and five boards, junior Grant Powell’s eight points and senior Gaven Clouse’s five rebounds.
Oakwood will participate in the 5 p.m. Saturday fifth-place contest with Hoopeston Area.
“We’ve got to work our way out of (our struggles),” Mandrell said. “We’ve got to find some scoring, because … there’ll be games that’ll be pretty tough if we can’t put the ball in the basket.”
Hoopeston Area 53, Armstrong-Potomac 48
The seventh-seeded Cornjerkers overcame a 26-20 halftime deficit in Thursday’s first pool-play game and earned a spot in Saturday’s 5 p.m. fifth-place contest by holding off the fifth-seeded Trojans.
“Two years ago when we were here and we had this, we only got to play three” games, Hoopeston Area coach Jerud Van Dyke said. “We talked about before the game it was important to try to get a win in a tournament, but also give us an extra game to hopefully get better.”
Ben Brown scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for Hoopeston Area (6-13), which ended a three-game skid overall. The Cornjerkers, who moved to 1-2 in tournament play and will meet Oakwood at 5 p.m. Saturday, also received 12 points from Anthony Zamora and six points apiece from Nick Hofer and Preston Van de Veer.
“Key was defensively. We gave up way too many easy shots in the first half,” Van Dyke said. “We needed to play a little more aggressive and (with) a little more intensity and activity, and we were able to do that for the most part.”
A-P (5-14), which finishes the tournament with an 0-3 record, grabbed double-digit point totals from Seth Johnson (17 points), Kollin Asbury (15 points) and Brody Howard (12 points).