JACKSONVILLE — It’s been two years, but the final graduating class of MacMurray College has finally walked across the stage of Annie Merner Chapel, while alumni from all generations got to say goodbye to their alma mater.
Though the full 128 members of the graduating class weren’t at the celebration, those who could return were recognized by the alumni from each decade since the 1940s.
“The whole ceremony was really beautiful,” said Ravin Kibbons, a member of the 2020 class. “I am sad we didn’t have the whole class here, but it was nice to have the opportunity to gather as Mac family one last time and celebrate our successes. It’s better late than never.”
The 2020 graduating class never received the traditional commencement ceremony — walking across the lawn from Henry Pfeiffer Library while being led by someone playing the bagpipes before walking across the Annie Merner Chapel stage.
With the pandemic, the class was limited in its traditions. And its closure during this time prevented any real goodbye ceremony for both the graduates and the alumni. As the class said goodbye in a more traditional fashion, the alumni also got the closure that was denied to them because of the pandemic.
“This is us essentially saying goodbye to the college and to honor the class of 2020,” said Katie Richardson Petrikin, the closing ceremony coordinator. “This also gave us the chance to honor the various groups that make Mac, Mac.”
MacMurray College was celebrating its 174th year. For the alumni that attended the celebration, those years contributed to many relationships.
Through the speeches during the ceremony, the friendships and relationships that were made thought MacMurray were the highlight for many.
There were more than a few stories of close friendships being formed and also for several love stories that began on campus. For Bob Zellmann, a 1981 graduate, his love story began at MacMurray.
“I met my wife ... I found myself,” Zellmann said. “I’m still in touch with life long friends ... I came out differently than I came in.”
One of the 2020 class representatives, Alexis Moore agreed that MacMurray gave her many great relationships.
“I made lifelong friends and great memories,” Moore said. “We had laughs and many great stories we can tell our kids some day.”
Petrikin said the day was bittersweet for most who attended.
“It’s like any gathering where you are saying goodbye,” Petrikin said. “You have that sadness that that thing or person is gone, but you anticipate seeing friends, of being together. And for us, being together is a big deal.”
Former staff member Sharon Mather said though the school has ended, the relationships and memories formed at the school haven’t.
“We wouldn’t be the people we are today without Mac,” Mather said. “MacMurray College will always be with us. We will forever be a part of the Mac family and for that I’m truly grateful.”