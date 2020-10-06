DANVILLE — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is partnering with Vermilion County Title for their third annual supply drive to benefit Crosspoint at the Y Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
October is domestic violence awareness month. Donations can be dropped off at Vermilion County Title, the Vermilion County Administration Building and Crosspoint at the Y.
Cleaning products, towels, diapers, personal hygiene items and the like are needed to support those served by the shelter.