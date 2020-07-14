MAHOMET — When the sudden statewide shutdown of schools in the spring required districts to come up with remote instruction plans on short notice, the mission at Mahomet-Seymour was to prevent the loss of learning.
“It was damage control,” Superintendent Lindsey Hall said.
Come next month, no matter where things stand with the coronavirus pandemic, the district will be prepared to respond with a robust e-learning plan, Hall says.
“The goal for instruction for the 2020-21 school year is to meet students’ instructional needs in a variety of ways,” she said, “regardless of the instructional setting.”
Like most districts in Illinois, Mahomet-Seymour is still weighing the pluses and minuses of various models to put in place when classes resume in August.
“It’s important to acknowledge we have a really wide range of situations in our school district,” Hall said.
“I don’t know any district right now that has finalized plans. We are not alone in not having a finalized plan.”
A teacher subcommittee has recommended to the school board a plan that includes the following:
— Pre-K students attending class on campus Tuesday through Friday in half-day sessions, with class sizes limited to 10 students. Teachers would disinfect the room between sessions, which they’d also do at the elementary level.
— Elementary students attending school on campus for a half day Tuesday through Friday, with the student body split into morning and afternoon groups.
— When students are not on campus, they’d participate in e-learning or other lessons such as physical education, art and library time.
— Junior high and high school students would follow a modified six-hour school day from Tuesday through Friday. They’d attend school in person one day a week and take part in off campus e-learning three days.
— All students at all levels would participate in e-learning on Mondays.
Hall said this plan would be the easiest to implement under current guidelines.
“We would have some definite challenges if we had kids in school more,” Hall said.
Hall said lunch, passing times and social distancing are some challenges that the district would face if more students were on campus daily.
Another option under consideration includes different plans for students in elementary school and junior high:
— Elementary students would attend a full school day Monday through Friday. They’d remain in their homeroom for all classes and have assigned areas within the room, so social distancing guidelines are followed.
— Students in grades 6-8 would follow an abbreviated schedule Tuesday through Friday. They’d attend school in person two days a week and participate in off-campus e-learning two other days.
— Like the first option, all students would participate in e-learning on Mondays.
The district is also working on a remote-only option for parents who do not want to send their students to the school building due to the pandemic.