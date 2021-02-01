Of all the changes at Edison Middle School in Champaign, the easiest to spot is the towering new gym on the north end of the campus.
This week, installation of the wooden floor will begin with hopes of having the gym available for use after spring break in March. On one wall will hang artwork composed of pieces of the school’s previous gym floors.
The area will also be used as the school’s storm shelter.
Photo editor Robin Scholz on Monday was provided a tour of the construction site by Principal Angie Schoonover, who also took her to classrooms and the cafeteria.