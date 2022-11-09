Some races (Sam Limentato vs. Chad Beckett for Sixth Circuit Judge, for one) remain too close to call while others, though unofficial, led to concession speeches in the wee hours of Wednesday. Here’s a look back at Election ’22, winners and losers style, from Editor Jeff D’Alessio:
WINNERSWomen in U.S. House races. UI alumna Nikki Budzinski (D) promised to be “laser focused” on helping families make ends meet in C-U and the rest of the 13th District after beating Regan Deering for the seat Rodney Davis will soon vacate. Also cruising to victory: Robin Kelly (D) in the redrawn 2nd, which covers Danville, Paxton and Rantoul, and Mary Miller (R) in the 15th, home to Arcola, Gifford, Mahomet, Philo, St. Joseph and Tuscola
The majority party on county boards. Champaign‘s board is even bluer than before Tuesday (now 16 Democrats, six Republicans) after Elly Hanauer-Friedman and Jenny Lokshin knocked off District 4 incumbents Jim McGuire and Brad Passalacqua. (Plus, current county board member Steve Summers was elected county executive). Vermilion
- ‘s board is redder than it was (22 Republicans, five Democrats now) after the GOP picked up two seats.
Those craving a cold one in Indianola. The proposition: Should the Vermilion County village of 227 allow the sale of alcoholic liquor? The yeas beat the nays, 47-20.
LOSERSNon-incumbents. While nothing’s official, it appears that challengers will fall short in their bids to unseat Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and Clerk/Recorder Aaron Ammons. It was the same story at the state level, with wins projected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, AG Kwame Raoul, Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Comptroller Susana Mendoza
Technology. Ammons attributed election morning internet connectivity outages to a “strategic and coordinated effort” by cyber attackers. Whatever the cause, the county’s universal voting plan (anyone can vote anywhere, with ballots printed on demand) appeared to lead to long lines and frustration at some polling places. Of 57 counties to respond to a N-G query Tuesday and Wednesday, only one — Kankakee
- — reported similar issues, with the vast majority saying their operations aren’t internet-dependent.
Build-a-new-junior-high backers in Mahomet. Worth noting: It wasn’t until the third try that district voters in Champaign ($183.4 million) and Monticello ($29.8 million) signed off on building referendums in recent years.