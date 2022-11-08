URBANA — If you were wondering whether voters in Illinois counties other than Champaign encountered Election Day delays at polling places and reports of cyber attacks, the official answer is no.
“We have not heard of any problems similar to this in any of the other election jurisdictions statewide,” State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said Tuesday.
The Champaign County Clerk and Recorder’s office earlier in the day urged voters to remain in line as connectivity issues and server performance were being impacted and slowing down voting at some polling places.
“The clerk’s office believes these are due to cyber attacks on the network and servers,” an announcement from County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons’ office said late Tuesday morning.
Later Tuesday, in response to a tweet from a local voter who called Tuesday the “hands down worst voting experience I’ve ever had,” Ammons attributed the problems to the county’s “vendor being attacked,” adding: “We are working with them to resolve the issue. Thank you for staying the course.”
The issue drew national attention from media outlets (“Voter check-in briefly delayed in Illinois county, clerk says, after IT team fended off apparent cyber attack,” a CNN online headline proclaimed) and frustration from some morning voters, who went from one polling place to another in search of wait times under an hour after their ballots couldn’t be printed at their first stop.
Champaign County was one of just three out of 108 election jurisdictions in the state that made all its polling places universal voting centers, so that any voter could vote at any polling place, Dietrich said.
One of the other two, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners, didn’t have any of the issues reported in Champaign County, Dietrich said. DuPage County also “has not experienced similar issues,” Chief Deputy Clerk Adam Johnson told The News-Gazette.
Of 39 counties that responded to a News-Gazette query Tuesday, only one — Kankakee — reported issues similar to Champaign’s.
“We’ve had connectivity issues — we and Champaign use the same voter registration vendor — but I think it’s highly premature to call them cyber attacks,” Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said.
Clerks in 16 other counties — Coles, Douglas, DuPage, Fulton, Iroquois, Jackson, Knox, Macon, Mason, McLean, Peoria, Pulaski, Sangamon, Shelby, Vermilion and Winnebago — reported no issues with technology, internet connectivity or cyber attacks. “Not even once that I have been made aware of,” Coles Clerk Julie Coe said.
Clerks in 22 other counties told The News-Gazette they had no problems, either, given that no part of their voting operation was handled online. Those counties include Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Carroll, Clark, Clinton, Edwards, Effingham, Ford, Greene, Jefferson, Lawrence, Macoupin, Marion, Marshall, McDonough, Pike, Saline, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford.
In Champaign County, “I would suspect their problems today are rooted in every single voter that comes in, they have to print them a custom ballot,” Dietrich said.
The announcement from Ammons’ office also said, “these cyber attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process. Please do not fall victim to this.”
Ammons’ office said the clerk’s website has been the target of repeated distributed denial of service attacks, which are malicious attempts to disrupt normal server traffic, in the past month.
“Fortunately the reinforced security and response from the clerk’s IT team has prevented these attacks from being successful, and the clerk’s website has remained secured. No data or information has been compromised and the election is sure,” the announcement went on to say.
Retired CPA Jack Wetzel and he and his wife spent at least an hour waiting to vote at their polling place at Champaign’s Windsor Road Christian Church.
When they arrived, there were 20 to 25 people in line, he said, and each voter had to verify his or her address and each ballot bad to be printed, he said.
There were two election judges with computers and small printers and another person to assist voters with inserting ballots into a machine, Wetzel said.
“I just don’t think they were prepared for this,” he said. “I don’t think they had enough people. Whatever they were doing, it was really slow.”
He and his wife were determined to vote despite the delay, Wetzel said, and so were others waiting in line.
“They were all determined to vote, which is what you want to see,” he said.
Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said county offices weren’t affected by whatever impacted the clerk’s election system.
“I’m on my computer right now,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
Ammons’ office has its own information technology director, and the county’s IT director doesn’t deal with election equipment issues, she said.
Ammons’ office said election judges and staff were “doing everything they can to process voters according to the requirements of election law while navigating these attacks.”