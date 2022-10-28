CHAMPAIGN — Among the “emerging issues” of concern identified in a financial forecast presented to council members this week: overtime pay and staffing in Champaign’s fire department.
Based on current trends, financial services manager/budget officer Courtney Kouzmanoff noted, the department will need a one-time increase of $1.5 million this fiscal year, bringing its total OT budget to $2.4 million.
The cause is two-fold, Kouzmanoff and City Manager Dorothy David explained during the study session.
One, in addition to retirements and departures, there’s been an increase in the number of duty disabilities that have kept firefighters out of commission for extended periods.
Two, adding staff — like the four full-time temporary positions council previously signed off on to offset shortages due to long-term leaves of absence — has been hindered by the inability to get new hires trained quickly due to the limited availability of academy classes at the UI’s Fire Service Institute.
One alternative being explored is sending new hires to out-of-town locations for required training. Doing so, David noted, would come with an additional expense of housing trainees, something not required when they’re going through the six-week program on the UI campus.