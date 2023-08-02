MONTICELLO — Five months after its pitch for a Piatt County wind farm was denied, Apex Clean Energy is back for another try.
The Virginia-based company has submitted a 3,000-plus-page application with the county to construct Prosperity Wind, a 300-megawatt project on about 20,000 acres of rural farmland in Blue Ridge and Goose Creek townships.
It’s the first such application received by the county in advance of its expiring moratorium on wind farm special-use permits. The moratorium ends on Sept. 1.
“There is no question we’ve met or surpassed every standard laid out in Piatt County’s new wind ordinance,” said Alan Moore, Apex’s senior development manager. “We are excited to bring a world-class project to the county which will protect taxpayers from risk and significantly benefit the entire community.”
In March, the Piatt County Board voted down a special-use permit application for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm.
A month later, more than 70 percent of county voters who turned out for the consolidated election said “no” in response to an advisory question that asked: “Shall the Piatt County Board permit the zoning and permitting necessary to construct a commercial wind farm with the boundaries of Piatt County?”
Apex officials downplayed the results as “meaningless,” noting that fewer than 20 percent of voters participated and that their decision was non-binding. Of the 2,121 votes cast, 1,498 (70.63 percent) voted “no” and 623 (29.37 percent) answered “yes.”
Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation prohibiting counties from enacting local ordinances that ban commercial solar- and wind-generating facilities.
The law does recognize county authority over certain zoning standards but restricts many county-level standards that effectively prohibit development of wind and solar farms.
During a May meeting of the Piatt board, member Jerry Edwards took issue with updates to the county’s wind farm ordinance that didn’t require road-use agreements to be included in the application.
Edwards said he wanted the ordinance to reflect the requirements of other projects, which mandate completed paperwork before applying.
Piatt County Zoning Clerk Keri Nusbaum said Apex’s latest application does include a copy of the road-use agreement.
On its project website, prosperitywind.com, Apex noted that the timeline remains uncertain, adding: “Construction is unlikely before 2024.”
Many details about the proposed project are also are limited. “For example,” Apex says, “it’s far too early to tell which turbines we will use, exactly how many there will be, or where these turbines will be located.”