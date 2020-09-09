Regional report
ILLINOIS STATE
— ISU reported a decline in total enrollment, from 20,878 to 20,720, driven by a drop in undergraduate enrollment, from 18,250 to 17,987.
— It saw an increase in grad students, from 2,628 to 2,733.
— ISU, which has reported 1,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19, is planning to spend about $1 million to set up a lab that will use the UI’s saliva-based testing.
EASTERN ILLINOIS
— EIU saw an increase in graduate and undergraduate enrollment, with total enrollment increasing about 10.5%, from 7,806 to 8,626.
— This is the third straight year of enrollment growth at Eastern.