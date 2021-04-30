Listen to this article

CALE HORSCH

Fisher football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Baker Mayfield

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Cleveland Browns

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... wrestling

AVERI HUGHES

St. Thomas More football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball

EMILIO KABAKELE

Urbana football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Cleveland Browns

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field

BREVIN WELLS

Oakwood football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... NBA Finals Game 7

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball

