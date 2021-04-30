CALE HORSCH
Fisher football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Baker Mayfield
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Cleveland Browns
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... wrestling
AVERI HUGHES
St. Thomas More football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Walter Payton
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball
EMILIO KABAKELE
Urbana football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Cleveland Browns
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... track and field
BREVIN WELLS
Oakwood football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... NBA Finals Game 7
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball