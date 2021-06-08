Listen to this article

SAVANAH CLIFTON

Clinton softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... baseball.

BILL LAYTON

Urbana boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ben Roethlisberger.

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

KAITLYN MILLER

Fisher girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Fisher Bunnies.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

ARIANNA ROESSLER

St. Thomas More softball

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a softball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

