BRIANNA DIXON
Rantoul girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
GINAVEVE JESSUP
Danville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... hockey.
TIFFANY PARIS
Oakwood softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Halstead.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... UCLA.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.
BAILEE WHITTAKER
Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.