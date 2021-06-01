Listen to this article

BRIANNA DIXON

Rantoul girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

GINAVEVE JESSUP

Danville softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... hockey.

TIFFANY PARIS

Oakwood softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Halstead.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... UCLA.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

BAILEE WHITTAKER

Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sierra Romero.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

