JAIDEN BAUM
Salt Fork softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
Her favorite sports team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- a football game.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- basketball.
BRETT GIESE
PBL boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Connor Price.
His favorite sports team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- baseball.
JAIRUS KISER
Villa Grove/Heritage baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- LeBron James.
His favorite sports team is ...
- the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
EMERSON THORLTON
BHRA boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- Dennis Rodman.
His favorite sports team is ...
- the Boston Celtics.
If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.