JAIDEN BAUM

Salt Fork softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

Her favorite sports team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a football game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.

BRETT GIESE

PBL boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Connor Price.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • baseball.

JAIRUS KISER

Villa Grove/Heritage baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • LeBron James.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

EMERSON THORLTON

BHRA boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Dennis Rodman.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • the Boston Celtics.

If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

