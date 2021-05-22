Listen to this article

MEGAN BIDNER

Fisher girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Erica Birk-Jarvis.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Alabama.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

HAYDEN GRAHAM

Monticello boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Boston Celtics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

SAMANTHA HARTKE

Iroquois West girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmine Lopez.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Iroquois West Raiders.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

NIKOLAS MILLER

ALAH baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the

St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

