MEGAN BIDNER
Fisher girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Erica Birk-Jarvis.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Alabama.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
HAYDEN GRAHAM
Monticello boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Boston Celtics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
SAMANTHA HARTKE
Iroquois West girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jasmine Lopez.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Iroquois West Raiders.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
NIKOLAS MILLER
ALAH baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ronald Acuna Jr.
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the
St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.