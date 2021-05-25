SADIE CHRISTENSEN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
Her favorite sports team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- a curling match.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- spikeball.
JAMESON CLUVER
Watseka boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...
- LeBron James.
His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
- If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides track and field is ...
- basketball.
CADEN HENRY
Arthur Christian School baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
His favorite sports team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- soccer.
FELICITY TUAN
Judah Christian girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...
- Kris Bryant.
Her favorite sports team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Cup.
Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.