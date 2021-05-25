Listen to this article

SADIE CHRISTENSEN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

Her favorite sports team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a curling match.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • spikeball.

JAMESON CLUVER

Watseka boys’ track and fieldHis favorite athlete is ...

  • LeBron James.

His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

  • If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ...

  • basketball.

CADEN HENRY

Arthur Christian School baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

His favorite sports team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • soccer.

FELICITY TUAN

Judah Christian girls’ soccerHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Kris Bryant.

Her favorite sports team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Cup.

Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos