Listen to this article

JAYDEN BROWN

Danville boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... football.

REECE HOGAN

St. Thomas More girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... North Carolina men’s lacrosse.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... beach volleyball.

ARAV JAGROOP

Uni High boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... cricket.

ALLY WELTY PEACHEY

Champaign Central girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris.

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos