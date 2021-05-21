JAYDEN BROWN
Danville boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Rodgers.
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... football.
REECE HOGAN
St. Thomas More girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Colleen Quigley.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... North Carolina men’s lacrosse.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... beach volleyball.
ARAV JAGROOP
Uni High boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... cricket.
ALLY WELTY PEACHEY
Champaign Central girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris.
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic gymnastics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.