Q: Is there any support available in this area to help people dealing with chronic pain and illness?
A: There is a new — and free — support group that was started in October by Elliott Counseling Group.
The “Thriving with Chronic Illness Support Group” is led by a professional counselor, and it meets every other month on Saturday mornings, according to LAINEY EMMONS, chief operating officer of the counseling group.
Emmons, who has Crohn’s disease, knows firsthand what it’s like to live with a painful chronic illness. And it’s not all about the physical symptoms, she said.
There can be financial, relationship and job stresses, too. There can be depression and feelings of shame, anxiety, guilt and isolation from not feeling well enough to live a normal life, spend time with family and friends, even get out to a store, Emmons said.
“People say, ‘You’re fine, suck it up,’ but you can’t, really,” she said.
One thing for certain is that people coping with chronic illnesses are far from alone.
A study last year found nearly half of all Americans live with at least one chronic disease, and the number is on the rise.
SHEERINE BAZARGANI, the counselor who leads the support group, offers coping tools and self-care skills, Emmons said.
The group sessions also focus on peer support to help alleviate the feeling of isolation, she said.
Anyone living with pain or a chronic condition such as arthritis, asthma, Crohn’s, cancer, diabetes, depression, heart disease and others is welcome to attend.
Those who don’t have a diagnosis for what’s causing their symptoms are also welcome, as are caregivers and family members.
The next group session will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. The counseling service asks that you sign up in advance if you plan to attend.
But if you do sign up and then aren’t feeling well enough to attend, that’s OK, Emmons said.
Or if you don’t sign up and then want to attend, that’s also OK, Emmons said. You won’t be turned away.
Each support group session is held at Elliott Counseling Group in Urbana's Lincoln Square Mall. To sign up, visit elliottcounselinggroup.com/groups-workshops/thrive-chronic-illness/.