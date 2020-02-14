Q: Can reflexology treatments help with stress?
A: Reflexologists attribute several benefits to these treatments, with relief of stress, anxiety and pain being among them.
Reflexology is a noninvasive, alternative treatment that involves applying pressure to the feet, hands or ears at specific points believed to be linked to certain organs within the body.
Reflexologists work with mapped points on the hands, feet and ears, applying varying levels of pressure to certain points depending on the patient’s needs. Treatments generally run a half-hour to an hour.
There are several theories about how reflexology works, among them that there is a neurological relationship between the skin and internal organs, that it reduces pain by reducing stress and improving mood and that it promotes the flow of the body’s vital energy, according to a University of Minnesota Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing.
Be aware, reflexology isn’t massage. Nor is it a substitute for medical care, according to Nelson Beck, a certified reflexologist and part-owner of Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center, Urbana.
But over his 10 years of experience as a reflexologist, he’s seen some good results, he said.
“For almost everybody, it can reduce stress,” he said.
Beck is certified in the Ingahm Method of reflexology, which is described by the International Institute of Reflexology as primarily used to reduce tension.
These treatments may also help with headaches and other pain, insomnia, digestive issues, and certain effects of chronic diseases such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis, he said.
Beck said he uses his thumb and forefinger — and sometimes, also his palm — to press on points in the hands and feet in order to open up nerve pathways and help improve bloodflow.
He doesn’t work with pressure points on the ears, though some reflexologists do.
“I have many people who come in on a regular basis just because of stress,” Beck said. “We try to create a very relaxing atmosphere.”
Reflexology falls into the realm of complementary treatments, which may be used alongside standard medical care but aren’t considered to be standard medicine.
Possible benefits to reflexology are based largely on anecdotal experiences and limited evidence from smaller studies rather than proven science from large-scale research.
While reflexology is generally considered to be safe, the University of Minnesota Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing advised caution for pregnant women and said patients with certain blood-clotting conditions shouldn’t receive these treatments.
Amanda Hopper, a massage therapist and co-owner of Champaign-Urbana Holistic Health Center, said she’s in the process of studying reflexology and has done these treatments on herself.
Also a type 1 diabetic, she said swelling and bruising can take longer to heal for her, so she applies pressure to the reflex areas that help reduce swelling and inflammation, she said.
“I know if I don’t have a huge bruise when I fall, it’s done me some good,” she said.