Q: How does the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District plan to improve an assessment of community health needs with some new grant funding?
A: The newly awarded $10,000 federal grant is aimed at a more meaningful inclusion of the needs of people with disabilities in the next three-year community health needs assessment, according to the public health district Administrator JULIE PRYDE.
Historically, people with disabilities are under-represented in planning processes such as these, Pryde said.
“They’re unheard voices,” she said.
The health district works with the Carle Health System and OSF HealthCare on a community-wide health needs assessment every three years.
The current three-year plan has focused on violence, obesity and behavioral health issues, and based on research to be done this year, new priorities will be selected for the upcoming plan covering 2021-23.
Work on the new three-year plan is getting under way now, and it will include conducting surveys in the local community and studying data.
To incorporate the voices of those with disabilities in this process, Pryde said, planners will work with PACE Inc. Center for Independent Living, Developmental Services Center and Disability Resources & Educational Services at the University of Illinois.
This plan doesn’t just get stashed on a shelf when it’s done, Pryde said. It becomes a guide for addressing the high priority health needs in Champaign County.
Once those issues are identified for the next plan, she said, ideally, community funding resources can be directed at those needs.
Not only is identifying major health needs important — so it addressing the root causes of those issues, Pryde said.
For example, looking at obesity and which areas have the worst outcomes, there’s a need to analyze such factors as where food deserts are, why they exist and where the jobs are, she said.
“It’s way harder than saying: Here’s a membership to a health club,” she said.
Champaign County is already a great community for disability services, Pryde said, “but it can always be better.”
The C-U Public Health District was one of two government health departments to get the $10,000 grants, with the other being the Wichita (Texas) County Public Health District, according to the National Association of County and City Health Officials.