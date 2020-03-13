Q: How much should parents say to their kids about coronavirus?
A: While it’s important for parents to be well-informed about COVID-19 and to make contingency plans in the event of a community spread, all the media attention to this outbreak can be frightening for children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has urged parents and caregivers to filter information about the outbreak and explain it to kids in a way they can understand.
Some of the tips this group and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have for parents:
— Provide simple reassurance by reminding kids that researchers and doctors are learning as much as they can about this virus and steps are being taken to keep everyone safe. Parents should also try to stick to normal family routines.
— Help kids feel a sense of control by reminding them of the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safer, such as scrubbing their hands often with soap and water, coughing or sneezing into their sleeves or a tissue and avoiding touching their faces.
— Watch for signs of stress and anxiety in your children, who may not be able to express this in words. This can include such things as increased clinginess, irritability, difficulty sleeping, poorer school performance and other out-of-ordinary behavior.
— Limit exposure to media coverage by keeping younger kids away from frightening images on TV and social media. Talk to older kids about what information they’re seeing or hearing and correct anything they hear that is incorrect.
— Keep in mind that children react, in part, based on how adults around them react. Parents and caregivers who react calmly to COVID-19 will provide the best support for their kids.
Pediatricians also advise parents to clean and disinfect their homes using regular cleaning products, make sure their children’s schools and child care centers have their most up-to-date contact information in the event of closures, keep kids home when they’re sick and make sure they avoid contact with other kids who are sick.