When he was a small child, Christopher Walton and his mother would sit in front of a tape recorder as he read stories out loud. Then, they’d send the tapes out in the mail.
Soon, he’d receive a response in the form of a tape from his father along with a postcard from a faraway place. Sometimes, he could hear waves crashing in the background as his dad, a naval officer, read the story from the sea.
“(You do) anything and everything you can do to make a deployment feel less distanced than it was,” Walton said. “It’s things you can do to keep being a family, even though situations may change.”
Decades later, Savoy’s new city administrator looks back at those care packages fondly and with a sense of pride. To him, they’re a symbol of the sacrifices his family made in the name of public service. That desire to serve others never left him, and as went through college, eventually receiving a master’s degree in public policy and public administration from National Louis University, he searched for ways he could serve others. He also discovered he had a knack for managing people and negotiating their differences.
“You’re always working with people with different backgrounds and different skills and desires, and you’re trying to find the harmonious way to get people to move in the same direction, and they may have different reasons for doing that,” Walton said. “I always found that interesting.”
Working for local governments, Walton found his path. He worked in Lake and DuPage Counties before coming to Champaign to work as the Assistant to City Manager Dorothy David. It was a position David knew Walton wouldn’t occupy for long.
“Christopher has not been in the local government profession for many, many years, but we could tell from the moment we met him that he had a promising career in city management,” David said. “He was bright, he understood how the process works, he understood that our job was to serve the community by being responsive to elected officials. He was always a person that was destined to be in an executive role.”
Walton didn’t want to reveal his age, but he admits he’s relatively young compared to the typical city manager. His personality, ability to lead, and his understanding of his role, though, belies his young age.
At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, he was assertive when responding to mayor Joan Dykstra’s comment that city employees should not be shamed for catching COVID-19, saying his policies on harassment are clear and that, “I will not stand for that (kind of harassment).”
During his first month on the job, he put together an official COVID-19 policy for the village government, which he said was more to memorialize what the city has already put in place rather than to create new policy.
In Walton’s first month on the job, he’s only reinforced the reasons he was hired from a national search. His familiarity with the community and experience working with Savoy as an administrator is a plus, Dykstra said, but it wasn’t the reason for his hire. In interviews, he impressed those in attendance with his poise and understanding of the role. Dykstra, who is retiring in May, said she’ll drive by the city’s administrative building late at night and see his car still in the parking lot.
“We interviewed people from other states, so I was like, ‘Wow, what are the chances that the person who will be the best for us going forward lived right here?’” she said. “He’s putting in long hours, that’s for sure … He researches extensively an issue before he makes decisions. That combination with being a collaborator and having a team approach has just made moving forward so much easier.”
While he’s comfortable leading, Walton isn’t necessarily comfortable in the spotlight. When asked to talk about himself, he expressed discomfort with the concept. That makes sense, David said, given the role of a city manager, an apolitical position.
“We serve to implement the vision of our elected officials,” David said. “My job and Christopher’s job is not to set the vision for our community, but it’s to understand where council wants to take our community and make that happen … Christopher is going to make a great city manager because he has that humility and he understands that the council leads and the employees get the job done.”
The selflessness needed for the job is simply something engrained in him. When he thinks about those tapes he and his father sent back and forth, they’re more than a fond family memory. They’re a reminder of people who put their community above themselves.
“It’s humbling to know that I was able to have that upbringing with such awesome parents who were doing amazing things and were doing it selflessly,” Walton said. “That’s how all this started, and it’s built who I am.”