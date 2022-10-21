Kathy's #Mailbag, Oct. 21, 2022
The last few Mailbags have featured quite a few Champaign-related questions and answers. Today, there’s lots to report from the other side of Wright Street.
But first … our newsroom has had some calls lately from readers who aren’t sure how to submit Mailbag questions since my predecessor, Tom Kacich, eased into a lighter work schedule a few months ago. (You can still catch his columns on Sundays in the News-Gazette and at news-gazette.com.)
Brookens Admin Center’s future
"What will become of the Brookens Administrative Center if/when all (or at least most) county offices move to County Plaza?"
As readers may know, Champaign County government recently purchased the County Plaza office building in downtown Urbana. County Executive Darlene Kloeppel brings us up to date on who’s moving where — and who will be left at Brookens after the big move.
“County offices that are moving from Brookens to County Plaza include those of the County Executive, Supervisor of Assessments, Board of Review, Planning & Zoning, GIS, County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Auditor and Veteran's Commission. The Public Defender is moving over to County Plaza from the Courthouse, and the Sheriff will relocate there from their current office space. The Coroner, Highway and Animal Control offices remain together on the east campus with the jail and Juvenile Detention Center.”
County Plaza renovations are expected to begin soon, and will start with work on the parking deck. Kloeppel said the entire renovation project should take about 18 months to complete, so offices will not move until mid-2024.
“In the meantime, there are several related government offices at Brookens that currently occupy about two-thirds of the building's square footage under lease agreements: the Mental Health and Disabilities Boards, the Regional Planning Commission, the Attorney General's Office and the Urbana Park District. All of these entities are considering the opportunity to expand into the spaces to be vacated. The county also leases the buildings and/or land on the east campus for the Humane Society, ILEAS and the Army Recruiting Center. The county board eventually will need to determine whether to continue its role as a landlord for these other partners,” Kloeppel said.
Noise barriers coming to I-74
“I live on Julie Drive in Champaign. In early 2015 I received a letter from IDOT, which said that ‘traffic noise levels call for the consideration of a noise barrier wall to reduce traffic noise’ near the I-57/I-74 interchange. The letter solicited residential neighbors’ feedback, and said the barriers ‘may or may not be constructed,’ depending on the feedback. That was 7½ years ago. Will noise barriers be installed as part of the current reconstruction project?”
We’re happy to report the reader’s patience will be rewarded next year. IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett says the noise-reduction walls will extend along I-74 between Mattis Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Plans show a wall that will be about 12 to 14 feet tall. On the south side of I-74 (eastbound lanes), the wall will be installed from Mattis Avenue to the Prospect Avenue off-ramp. On the north side of Interstate 74 (westbound), the wall will be installed from just east of Mattis Avenue to in front of the Pepsi plant. “The construction of the walls cannot be started (now) due to utility conflicts. We don't see the walls being constructed until the summer of 2023,” he said.
Where is WCIA’s MacLeod Hageman?
“What happened to MacLeod Hageman on Channel 3? Haven't seen him on TV for a while.”
The Mailbag received several questions about this, and WCIA-TV’s news department did not reply to a Mailbag inquiry a few weeks ago.
But Hageman posted this on his own Facebook page earlier this week: “I'm excited to announce I'll be anchoring NBC 26 Today in Green Bay, Wisconsin!” So … mystery solved, and we wish him the best.
Abandoned streets in Urbana
“I was riding my bike on Race Street near Florida Avenue, where there is an overgrown area with an abandoned street running through it. In the early ’70s there were some family units there. Was this part of the UI’s Married Student Housing? Can you find out any history of this housing?”
The area the reader describes is adjacent to the Orchard Downs Family Student Housing complex, but has its own fascinating history. Like most of the rest of the nation, Champaign-Urbana experienced a housing boom in the years following WWII. There was tremendous demand for housing after the Great Depression and wartime privations. And in a university community like ours, there was added pressure on housing stock from returning veterans who used their GI Bill benefits to earn college degrees. Many of these vets – and the faculty and staff hired to teach them – had young families who needed suitable housing.
Dennis Craig, the UI’s historic preservation officer, says the story of these now-abandoned Urbana streets starts in 1946, when the UI Board of Trustees (BOT) learned of a need for about 600 additional housing units for new university staff members. About one-third of this need was addressed by assigning graduate assistants who were veterans to units reserved for veterans. The university also purchased many existing homes as they became available. The report further recommended that the University construct some new housing units, with the expectation that rental income would help pay for them over time.
Thirty-one such homes were built on Hessel Boulevard in Champaign. Craig said these included 25 pre-fabricated, three-bedroom houses with basements (built by National Homes), as well as six “research” homes designed by the Small Homes Research Council, a unit of the UI School of Architecture. Based on a recent drive down Hessel, Craig said it appears some of these homes are still standing. (The UI Archives provided this photo of one of the pre-fab houses being lifted from a truck just before it was set on its foundation.)
Thirty additional homes designed by the Small Homes Research Council were built at the southwest corner of Florida Avenue and Race Street in Urbana. This is the parcel of land mentioned in the reader’s question.
Craig said the Florida-at-Race development included two- and three-bedroom homes. “These units appear to have been all slab-on-grade designs without basements or crawlspaces. The development included the extension of Carle Avenue south of Florida Avenue, and the construction of Bliss Drive from Race Street, ending in a cul-de-sac near the southwest corner of the parcel.” In 1949, the UI BOT approved petitioning the City of Urbana to annex the Carle/Bliss development into the city limits and to the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District.
The September 28, 1949 edition of The Daily Illini included an article headlined, “House Allotments Given to Faculty,” which listed assignments to 26 faculty and staff members. House number 29 at 203 Bliss Drive was assigned to John E. Cribbet, an assistant professor in the College of Law. If that name looks familiar, it may be because Cribbet came up through the faculty ranks and eventually served as Chancellor of the Urbana-Champaign campus from 1979 to 1984.
In 1966, additional bedrooms were added to 18 of the Bliss/Carle houses so that all but two of them would have three bedrooms. (I guess all of those young baby boomers had to sleep somewhere!)
By the 1970’s and 1980’s, the need for staff housing was declining and the university began divesting itself of the Hessel Boulevard units. The UI traded them with the UI Foundation for some campus-adjacent properties that would play a significant role in future campus developments.
In 1995, the university was going to advertise to sell the Carle/Bliss houses, with plans to raze any unsold units. Craig said it appears none of the units were sold and the buildings were demolished over several years from FY1997 through FY2001.
The streets — Bliss and the extension of the current Carle Avenue — never were connected to the Orchard Downs complex. Both of these abandoned streets still appear on Google Maps, but some very large concrete planters deter motorists from accessing them.
Timing of yellow traffic lights
“Is there any reason some traffic lights have an especially short duration on yellow before the light turns red? Is it different for different times of day and locations? If there is a general rule, I’d like to know what it is. Last night on southbound Lincoln Avenue, turning left, the yellow turn arrow was very short before the light turned to red.”
Urbana Public Works’ Tim Cowan said the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices recommends a yellow change interval should last from 3 to 6 seconds. Several factors can influence the programmed intervals for different intersections; they include driver perception-reaction times, speed of travel and pedestrian crossing times. That’s why the duration of change intervals may vary from one intersection to another, even on the same street. “If someone is interested in having a specific intersection reviewed, they should contact the Public Works department,” Cowan said.
UI Alumni Association oral history project
“I’ve gotten several invitations from the U of I Alumni Association, asking me to participate in a ‘comprehensive oral history and alumni data confirmation project.’ My goodness, they are persistent! Will the collected data be shared with the U of I Foundation or other third-party fund-raising groups? I have some great stories to tell, but I get more than enough donation requests already!”
“Thank you so much for the question,” said UIAA president Jennifer Dillavou. “The UIAA, in partnership with a company by the name of PCI (Publisher Concepts) is currently working on this oral history project. PCI works with many alumni associations around the country on projects similar to this and was selected because of their many successful initiatives at other institutions and long history in our industry. This project allows us to hear about your personal experiences from your time at the UI and how the school helped shape your life after graduation. These stories will be included in a beautiful coffee table booklet/digital edition” that will feature portions of the alum’s own story, along with the stories of many other alumni. “Participants may purchase these items to enjoy and to have as a commemorative piece.”
Dillavou said the project, “is also a way for alumni to update their contact information to be sure that we are able to stay in touch with them moving forward. This is however, not required to take part in the oral history project. As the keeper of alumni records on behalf of the University, the UI Foundation in addition to the Alumni Association will have access to the updated information, but it is not shared with any third-party fundraising groups. We have set up an FAQ page with additional information and commonly asked questions/answers.
Mailbox graffiti
“There’s a mail drop box near Illinois and Busey in Urbana, and it’s been tagged with graffiti on all sides. Why would the Post Office allow it remain and not be cleaned up? Graffiti just breeds more graffiti.”
From USPS spokesperson Sharrie Johnson: “Maintaining and protecting collection boxes is a priority for the Postal Service. When contacted about defaced collection boxes, we schedule with our maintenance department to clean and/or replace the collection box. We also ask our customers, if they see any suspicious activity around collection boxes, to contact local authorities.”
Rough pavement at Green & Mattis
"Green Street was recently repaved but the work didn’t extend all the way to Mattis. There’s a small patch of road that looks like a piece of Swiss cheese. It appears to have been patched, but poorly. It seems strange that this small patch of asphalt is not being maintained. Will it ever be repaired?"
Champaign Public works’ Kris Koester says, “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. Our crews will do some grinding work on that intersection to smooth out the surface.”
Parkland College TV programming change
“I’ve always enjoyed catching Deutsche Welle cultural programming on Parkland College’s cable TV station (PCTV). Lately, it seems I’m seeing the same few local programs over and over, and no DW-TV. Is Deutsche Welle gone for good?”
Deutsche Welle, which provides English-language news and cultural content from Germany, is one of the satellite feeds that PCTV uses in its slate of programming, said spokesperson Stephanie Stuart. “Parkland has experienced technical challenges with our satellite dishes and is exploring solutions to repair them. We are hopeful that the team at PCTV will be able to repair the satellites and restore the programming from DW-TV, as well as our offerings from NASA-TV and Classic Arts.
“We appreciate that Deutsche Welle provides important news and cultural programming for the community and hope to have this programming restored in the near future. In the meantime, we hope our viewers enjoy the array of original programs produced by our PCTV team and Parkland students.”
New dog park in Tuscola
“I remember reading last spring about a new dog park coming to Ervin Park in Tuscola. Has it been built? I don’t live there, but the pups and I are always looking for new places to visit.”
By the time you read this, the City of Tuscola will have held its Friday (Oct. 21) ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new Kelly Lock Memorial Dog Park at the North end of Ervin Park. City administrator Drew Hoel says the park was made possible by a generous donation from Lyle and Linda Lock in honor of their late daughter, Kelly Lock. Kelly was a founding member of the Hands for Paws, a Douglas County humane outreach group, and her dream was to have a dog park in Tuscola.
The three-quarters-of-an-acre dog park features perimeter fencing, double-gate entry, two separate play areas, play structures, and waste bag dispensers. Local artist Ainslie Heilich painted dog-themed murals on the play structures located inside the dog park.
Nursing home fine money
“I am wondering about where the money goes to when a nursing home is fined, such as happened a few months ago in C-U. Who gets it? What is it used for?”
In August, the Illinois Department of Public Health fined two facilities in Urbana and two in Danville, each for $25,000, for resident-safety violations. IDPH spokesperson Mike Claffey said these fines were assessed by the state for violations of state administrative codes, rather than violations of federal rules. Thus, the funds collected are used to support the surveying costs of IDPH, although they do not cover those costs completely.
Save the apostrophes!
“The parking area on the east side of Leal School features signs that read, ‘Family and Visitors Parking.’ Now that school is back in session, what would you think about encouraging the school district to modify the signs so they’re grammatically correct? Seems a great way to provide students with a grammar lesson!”
Not sure whether the reader is objecting to the lack of an apostrophe after “visitors,” or the idea that “family” is singular while “visitors” is plural. It seems there’s no single, correct answer to the apostrophe question.
As is the case with so many things today, what’s correct seems to be in the eye of the beholder – or, more specifically, the set of style rules the beholder follows. A couple of days after this inquiry came in, I saw this post on one of the Associated Press Stylebook’s social media feeds: “If you go to the farmers market this fall, you don't need an apostrophe. This follows our possessives guidance not to add an apostrophe to a word ending in ‘s’ when it is used primarily in a descriptive sense: a Cincinnati Reds infielder, a teachers college, a writers guide.” Or, it would seem, visitors parking.
The AP post goes on to explain, “the apostrophe usually is not used if ‘for’ or ‘by’ rather than ‘of’ would be appropriate in the longer form: a radio band for citizens, a college for teachers, a guide for writers, a request by the Teamsters.” A more academically-oriented stylebook may offer different guidance on the issue.
Next U.S. 45 and 150 improvements
"With completion of the U.S. Route 45/150 IDOT project that resurfaced the road, replaced curbs, replaced and widened sidewalks, and provided other ADA/wheelchair-friendly improvements in parts of Urbana, will this type of work occur on the remaining portions of these highways through Champaign-Urbana-Savoy? If so, what is the anticipated sequence and timetable?"
IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett said five more such projects are included in the FY 24-FY 28 portion of IDOT’s current Multi-year Program. While he does not yet know exactly when each project will begin, he expects them to be done in the following order:
Springfield Avenue in Champaign to Curtis Road in Savoy. This project will consist of a design overlay and ADA improvements. It has a programmed construction cost of $5.8 million. This project is 3.04 miles in length.
From the I-74 interchange to Illinois Route 10 (Springfield Avenue) in Champaign. This project will consist of a standard overlay, widening the existing pavement, intersection improvements, and traffic signal modernization. It has a programmed construction cost of $15.5 million. This project is 1.58 miles in length.
East of North Maple Street to Illinois Route 130 (South). This is a standard overlay project. It has a programmed construction cost of $2 million. This project is 0.99 miles in length.
Prospect Avenue to Wright Street in Champaign. This project will consist of a design overlay and ADA improvements. It has a programmed construction cost of $3 million. This project is 1.52 miles in length.
University Avenue to Illinois Route 130 (South) in Urbana. This is a designed overlay project with ADA improvements. It has a programmed construction cost of $1.4 million. This project is 1.15 miles in length.
Garnett said the land acquisition and design phases for several of these projects have already begun or will be starting in FY23.
