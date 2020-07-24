Submit your very own questions by clicking here
Questions this week about Cubs games on Comcast, Plantation Point is out in Urbana, COVID-19 testing in Champaign, COVID cases in Douglas County, interstate highway work, the former Chase Bank building at Springfield and Mattis that originally was a movie theater, a new store for Thomasboro, the Indian Acres swim club and more on the Red Lion.
Street name change
A followup to a question in the June 26 Mailbag (https://www.news-gazette.com/toms-mailbag/toms-mailbag-june-26-2020/article_65ef2976-09b9-526a-848d-1419c905b0ec.html), the Urbana City Council will vote Monday on a proposal to rename Plantation Point, a street in the Stone Creek subdivision, to River Birch Lane.
Thirteen residents of the street made the request, according to City Administrator Carol Mitten, who also is the city's interim public works director.
A letter making the request was signed by Angie Dimit, who lives on the street. She is the wife of longtime Urbana school board member John Dimit.
Angie Dimit wrote: "We are writing to request a change to the name of our street, Plantation Point, as the word "Plantation" has inferences to a Plantation's historical role in slavery in addition to other definitions of the word."
Two names were offered as options — River Birch Lane and Gracehill Lane — and River Birch won in a vote of residents along the street.
She said that the University of Illinois' Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, which soon is expected to become the new owner of the Stone Creek golf course and surrounding real estate "expressed their support of a name change." The Atkins Group, the original subdivision developer and the current owner, also supports the change, Dimit wrote.
In an anonymous letter to Mitten, two residents of the street said they opposed the name change.
"One could argue that many street names have inferences to slavery if it is inferences you seek," they wrote. "For examples, in the cities of Champaign and Urbana, look no further than the street names that reference presidents/founding fathers who owned slaves: Jefferson, Washington, Grant, Monroe, Jackson, Madison, Harrison, Hancock, Rutledge, Patrick Henry and Lee. Will you also change these street names?"
They also said the street name change would have a "significant financial impact on the city of Urbana and property owners," requiring the city to replace street signs and the property owners to change bank accounts, drivers licenses and other accounts, records and documents.
The city council will take up the matter at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday.
Windsor Road lawsuit
"I could have missed it but has there been a resolution between Urbana and the Windsor Road contractor?"
No, the case involving Urbana and Stark Excavating over the Windsor Road concrete pavement continues before Circuit Judge Jason Bohm.
In the dispute, which was filed in 2018, the city alleged a breach of and default on its contract with Stark. It wants "an amount sufficient to properly fix or remove and replace all of the cracked and defective concrete pavement" installed by the contractor.
I-57/I-74 interchange work
"I have noticed more construction work on Mattis Avenue past Bloomington Road going north with moving power lines and adding drainage systems. Is this related to a future construction project? Anything to do with the new I-57 / I -74 interchange?"
Yes, said Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation in East Central Illinois.
"The Mattis Avenue structures over I-57 and I-74 will be reconstructed beginning this week. The moving of the power lines and added drainage systems are necessary because these structures, in addition to U.S. 150 (Bloomington Road) over I-57, are being reconstructed and lengthened to accommodate the future reconfigured I-57/I-74 interchange ramps," Garnett said. "The structures have a completion date of July 31, 2021 plus some additional working days for miscellaneous work."
More highway questions
"Since Cardinal Road intersects with U.S. 150 just west of the bridge, will the state take this opportunity to install turn lanes on 150 for Cardinal Road? With the amount of traffic at that intersection and the volume of people turning onto Cardinal Road, turn lanes are badly needed. How soon will the bridge that goes over I-74 on Mattis be down to one lane each way? And is the bridge over Prospect totally finished?"
More from Garnett: "The Prospect Avenue bridge over I-74 was completed this spring. The work on Mattis Avenue over I-74 and I-57 will begin this week. A press release will be issued on or about July 22, and lane closures will begin on July 23, weather permitting.
"As for Cardinal Road, no additional lanes are planned at this location."
Indian Acres Swim Club
"News-Gazette articles about the Indian Acres Swim Club had me wondering about this club's history. The timing of the club's founding coincides with a very difficult period in our country's racial history. Is there any connection between the club's founding and dissatisfaction of white residents with integration of public pools?"
At the time that Indian Acres opened in 1959, the Crystal Lake Pool in Urbana (the only outdoor public pool in the two cities at that time) had been integrated for about a dozen years.
Al Klingel, the University of Illinois varsity swimming coach who owned and managed Indian Acres, certainly didn't acknowledge any racism in opening the members-only facility at what was described at the time as Prospect Avenue and Kirby Road.
Champaign park officials began discussing building a public pool in the late 1950s and Sholem Pool was opened on June 9, 1961.
Tall vegetation
"Aren't there restrictions as to how tall vegetation can be on the city right of way due to the hazardous nature of being unable to see oncoming traffic? For cars trying to cross or turn from South McKinley onto Springfield Avenue, the house at that corner (1018 W. Springfield) has a very nice flower bed with flowers that have become quite tall. Although I hate to see it destroyed, it's difficult to see oncoming cars, heading toward McKinley. Can the city do something, and is there some way to get the word out to people that regardless of how pretty it is, it's not safe to plant taller plants or shrubs near a street?"
The city of Champaign has an ordinance that regulates how tall vegetation in the parkway can be, said Tim Spear, the city's acting code compliance manager.
"The general rules are foliage can be up to 24 inches in height and blooms can be up to 36 inches in height," he said.
Spear said he checked the address and found the city has "an open case on this property from a complaint that we received last week. We have sent an informational letter to the owner to let them know about the rules for parkway vegetation.
"In cases like these, we will try to work with the owner on a time frame to trim or move the vegetation so that they are in compliance with the municipal code."
The issue of tall vegetation in the parkway seems to be coming up more often in recent years, he said.
"The city was working with the University of Illinois Extension Office to have an educational seminar on this issue this spring. This seminar was put on hold due to the stay at home order that was issued in March," he said. "We have been discussing having a virtual seminar on this issue and I think this question shows that there would be some interest in such a seminar. I don't have a date for the seminar yet, but I will provide it to you as an update when we get it scheduled."
Honorary lane designation
"What's the story behind the name of Doxology Lane in Champaign?"
The alley just north of Church Street between Elm and Neil streets in Champaign was approved for an honorary lane name in 2011 by the Champaign City Council. It was requested by William Sproat because in the first half of the 20th century, the parsonages for three churches were located on West Hill Street. According to legend the alley behind two of the three manses was known as Doxology Lane because that is what the three pastors sang as they walked down the alley together on Sunday mornings. The honorary lane designation expires next year.
Doxology, according to the dictionary, is "a liturgical formula of praise to God."
COVID testing at Market Place
"Is the COVID-19 testing site at Market Place Mall planned to close anytime soon? (The Illinois Department of Public Health) apparently closed its testing site in Springfield."
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District has been told by the county's IEMA coordinator that the Market Place testing site is contracted by the state at least until January.
Douglas County COVID cases
"How do the people in Douglas County get the health dept to print each day in the Gazette the zip code of each town and the number of cases in each."
That information for Douglas County — and every other county in the state — is available on the web site of the Illinois Department of Public Health ... https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics
For example, it shows that 61953 Zip Code (Tuscola) has 21 confirmed cases out of 995 tests administered.
In all of Douglas County there have been 2,814 tests, 92 of which were positive, and one COVID-related death.
Chase Bank building
"I was curious what's happening with the old Chase Bank building on Mattis Avenue. I recall there being plans to demolish it."
There are no permits applied for, or under review in Champaign's building safety office for the former Chase Bank at 303 S. Mattis Ave., said Randy Smith, the building safety supervisor.
Cubs on TV, radio
"I have the local Comcast cable. Is there any way to see the Cubs games when the season starts? Or radio broadcasts?"
Xfinity customers in Champaign-Urbana and the Chicago area will be able to access Marquee Sports Network, the new regional sports network jointly owned by Sinclair and the Cubs, in time for tonight's Cubs opener.
Marquee will be seen locally on Comcast Xfinity channels 84 (standard definition) and 672 (high definition), according to Jack Segal of Comcast.
The Cubs are on the radio on WSCR (AM 670) out of Chicago and WGKC (FM 105.9) out of Champaign, as well as WDZ (AM 1050) out of Decatur.
Thomasboro Dollar General
"Where is the dollar store in Thomasboro going to be built?"
The Dollar General store is under construction at the northeast corner of U.S. 45 and the Flatville Road. Motorists will enter the store off of the Flatville Road.
Turning the tables
"I see that Representative (Carol) Ammons has called out the Speaker of the House for his alleged wrongdoing. Has the Speaker of the House called out Rep. Ammons for her alleged wrongdoing?"
He has not. It is worth noting that neither one has been arrested or indicted.
Much more on the Red Lion
I received several emails from readers after last week's question about the history of the Green Street building that houses the Red Lion. Unfortunately I had to rely on city directories for my information and it turns out they're not entirely accurate.
From local businessman Peter Tomaras:
"I was one of the original five investors in the Red Lion Inn (never Red Lion restaurant). Tyke Pelafos was the conceptual instigator behind that original Red Lion, which we opened in 1966. He also solely conceptualized, designed, created the next one that opened in Bloomington, that one in 1971. By that time I was the only remaining active local investor with Tyke; we had another who was in the US Army moving about the world.
"Tyke’s key operating site manager, Bob Graham, was with us in Champaign, then moved to Bloomington to run that Red Lion in 1971; Tyke died in 1975 (at 44). Bob Graham and I opened the Red Lion DeKalb in 1977. We closed Bloomington and Champaign in late 1980, and sold DeKalb. Without Tyke’s true operational genius, things simply ran downhill. I had a motel and restaurant to run full-time, plus a new pancake house in Normal (Katy O’Toole’s); I could only spare a few hours a week to try to oversee things at Red Lion, Katy’s, plus Josie’s Pizza Kitchen in Normal — plus I didn’t have a clue. Tyke was close to the bands and booking agencies and he just 'got it' in every way."
And this from Tim Smith, who grew up in Urbana and now lives in eastern Tennessee:
"My grandfather, Wilbur Smith, was the owner of the garage and Sinclair station (at the Red Lion building) — between 1938 and 1960. His nickname was Smitty so the name of the garage and station was 'Smitty’s Super Service — not Scotty’s. It was a fairly large garage for its day — with an attached shop in the back behind the Sinclair portion out front. As a youngster I’d often stop by Smitty’s to raid a grape soda out of his Coke dispenser."
and
"I believe you have an inaccurate date in your piece about the Red Lion Inn. When I came here in 1967, as a college freshman, the Red Lion Inn was already open as I saw REO Speedwagon play there. I think they opened in 1966 if not sooner."
"I noticed on your listing of places at the Red Lion location you forgot Station 211 was a bar there before the current Red Lion."
and
"In between Bub's (one B) and Red Lion Inn, it was called The Station."
and
"I read with interest your Mailbag story on the Red Lion. However, the dates that it was vacant from 1962-1971 are incorrect. I (and many of my friends) practically lived at the Red Lion from 1965-1969."
More on geese at Carle at the Fields
"Did you know that the geese in our area read The News Gazette? Last week in the Mailbag, a Carle spokesperson stated that they did not have issues with geese at Carle at The Fields. Well, it was like turning on the Vacancy.
"I reside at Carle at The Fields and (Thursday) morning, I lost count at '64' geese in four different groups crossing the street at the intersection of Health Care Drive and Mission Drive causing traffic to come to a complete halt. They were last seen walking west toward 'The Legends' to practice on their golf swing. Later this afternoon, I looked out the window to see a Carle employee on an ATV chasing the geese making them fly away only to return to the ponds once he was out of site leaving their droppings along the way on the streets, parking lots and sidewalks.
"Personally, I think that if Carle at The Fields is considered private property, a goose harvest would be a great idea and would make an excellent gift for the Carle employees this year. Christmas Goose! Not to mention, I am sure the pastoral staff at Carle would be more than willing to host a memorial service for the Carle at The Fields geese such as those who hosted the memorial service for the Urbana Park District geese."
I've been at Carle at the Fields twice since receiving this message but haven't seen the geese, although I have seen evidence on the sidewalks that they were there.
I did, though, see the geese in a pond across Staley Road.
Post office weeds
"What’s with the weeds on the south side of the Post Office in Savoy? Some of them are well over five feet tall, and many of them have gone to seed. I’m sure weed control isn’t part of the postal workers’ jobs, but isn’t there someone who’s supposed to maintain the property? The lawn is mowed on a regular basis."
This is perhaps the ultimate first-world problem.
Savoy Postmaster Zach Hannon said he's tried to get the attention of postal service higher-ups about this issue since he's heard many complaints. The contact for lawn mowing at the post office doesn't include weeding. He said he's hoping that is resolved next time around.