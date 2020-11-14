The painting on the front of the 2021 Linda Nelson Stocks calendar is set on what looks like a winding, New England road that leads to the ocean, where sailboats float next to the coast.
On that street, though, are businesses that Champaign County natives might remember.
In the foreground is The Tin Rabbit, an old Mahomet antique store owned by Judy Farris. Up the curved path sits the barn owned by Bruce Elsass, and next to it, another small local antique store called Rick’s Antiques, owned by Champaign resident Rick Orr.
“She did this painting for her friends,” said Farris, who moved to North Carolina a few decades ago. “I wanted to buy (the original painting), but she said, ‘Judy, that is too much money.’”
Over the decades, Nelson’s calendars became some of the most popular in the country. At one time, Farris said, they were the sixth highest-selling calendars in the country. Her original paintings went for $10,000 to $12,000 apiece.
Nelson, who died in 2011, lived in Woodbury, Conn., for much of her late adult life, but she grew up in Fisher, where she got to know Farris when teaching a class. The two became friends, along with Elsass and Orr, before she became a highly successful painter. The four friends bonded over their love for antiquing, and they remained close after Nelson, who was the wife of a farmer, moved and began finding success as an artist.
Farris saw Nelson’s painting style branch off from the simplistic style, in the mold of painter Grandma Moses, into a style all her own.
“Some people, it goes to their head,” Farris said. “But Linda just kept being Linda. Once she moved out to Woodbury, we’d call and talk for an hour, and I would say, ‘Linda, what are you doing?’ And she would say, ‘I’m painting.’ And she loved it. She would just sit and paint.”
The calendar can be purchased at Prairie Gardens, which was once on the cover of the calendar. A decade after Nelson’s death, Farris was excited to see a piece of their friendship revived.
“It was exciting, because I never thought about them putting that (painting) on there. I had a friend say, ‘My goodness, Judy, you don’t even have that store anymore, and you’re going to be all over the world.’”