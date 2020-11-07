Top of the Morning: Nov. 7, 2020
Normally, members of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club read to toddlers and pre-K students at the local Head Start program every week and hold a pizza lunch each year, where they give away books to students.
This year, that wasn’t possible. Furthermore, students didn’t have the same access to books in their schools, a concern brought forth by Janet LeRoy, a fourth-grade teacher at Leal Elementary School in Urbana.
“(LeRoy) was very upset that with the schools (in remote learning), kids didn’t have much access to books and going to the school library and that sort of thing,” longtime Kiwanis member George Willhite said. “She mentioned maybe something like a Little Free Library for kids books. That sounded like a good idea.”
Little Free Library is a nationwide program in which people set up small boxes filled with books that are free for passersby to take. The concept is that people will take books and return them if they want or even bring a different book for the library.
The club communicated with the Urbana Park District and decided to put the library in King Park. They ordered the necessary Little Free Library kit, and they installed it and stocked it with books on Friday.
It’s stocked with around 80 percent children’s books and 20 percent adult books, Willhite said, “so that parents have a reason to walk the kids to the Little Library.”
Willhite and the C-U Kiwanis Club were eager to find a way to contribute to childhood literacy without being able to physically read books to children. Willhite thinks this is a valuable replacement.
“We’re looking for ways to reach out,” Willhite said “It sounded like a good idea, so we decided to jump on it.”