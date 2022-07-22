Give our E Edition a look here
From Cuba (11) to China (2,949), 1 in 5 Urbana residents were born in a country other than this one, the top percentage in the area. Here’s how the rest of East Central Illinois cities and villages compare in foreign-born population, according to data estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau:
Town Foreign Top country
Allerton 3 Philippines (2)
Arcola 272 Mexico (264)
Arthur 47 Mexico (21)
Atwood 22 Ukraine (14)
Belgium 4 Korea (4)
Bellflower 2 Germany (2)
Bement 12 Mexico (6)
Bismarck 7 India (5)
Bondville 13 Germany (10)
Broadlands 1 Britain (1)
Cabery 4 Germany (3)
Camargo 2 Britain (2)
Catlin 56 Mexico (56)
Cerro Gordo 17 Germany (17)
Champaign 13,989 China (3,606)
Chrisman 27 Philippines (16)
Cissna Park 22 Barbados (15)
Clinton 161 Mexico (78)
Danville 948 Mexico (372)
DeLand 6 Congo/Germany (3)
Fisher 31 Netherlands (10)
Fithian 5 Mexico (3)
Georgetown 4 Germany (4)
Hammond 2 Canada (2)
Hindsboro 14 Mexico (14)
Hoopeston 113 Cambodia (81)
Hume 1 England (1)
Indianola 1 Austria (1)
LeRoy 12 England/Ukraine (6)
Loda 3 Mexico (2)
Longview 2 England (2)
Ludlow 2 Poland (2)
Mahomet 338 Mexico (73)
Mansfield 22 Mexico (16)
Melvin 19 India (11)
Milford 50 Mexico (19)
Monticello 125 Vietnam (43)
Newman 21 Germany (18)
Oakland 4 Japan (4)
Oakwood 5 Germany (3)
Ogden 3 Korea (3)
Onarga 312 Mexico (308)
Paxton 62 Mexico (53)
Pesotum 2 Britain (2)
Philo 7 England (3)
Piper City 21 Poland (15)
Potomac 40 China (39)
Rankin 3 Mexico (3)
Rantoul 732 Mexico (183)
Ridge Farm 16 Mexico (7)
Roberts 14 Mexico (12)
Rossville 20 India (8)
Royal 2 Britain (2)
Sadorus 2 Argentina (2)
St. Joseph 89 Korea (49)
Savoy 1,432 Russia (32)
Saybrook 5 Germany (5)
Sidell 5 Korea (3)
Sidney 5 Korea (3)
Sullivan 65 Mexico (30)
Thomasboro 49 Britain (42)
Tilton 9 Greece (9)
Tolono 41 Korea (41)
Tuscola 212 Mexico (76)
Urbana 7,787 China (2,949)
Villa Grove 29 Korea (8)
Watseka 128 Philippines (38)
Westville 53 Germany (21)
Area towns with no foreign-born residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau: Alvin, Brocton, Buckley, Cisco, Dewey, Elliott, Fairmount, Farmer City, Foosland, Garrett, Gibson City, Gifford, Henning, Homer, Ivesdale, Kempton, Muncie, Penfield, Seymour, Sibley, Weldon, White Heath.