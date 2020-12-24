- Nick Allegretti (former Illini), Chiefs:
- The offensive lineman made his eighth consecutive start at left guard and played all 98 offensive snaps in Kansas City’s 32-29 victory at New Orleans last Sunday.
Next up: Kansas City (13-1) takes an NFL-best nine-game winning streak into a noon game on Sunday at home against Atlanta (4-10).
Clayton Fejedelem (former Illini), Dolphins:
- The safety compiled a special teams tackle and played for 19 total snaps during a 22-12 win by host Miami against New England last Sunday.
Next up: Miami (9-5) — locked in a close battle with Baltimore for the AFC’s final playoff spot — will play the Raiders (7-7) in Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Justin Hardee (former Illini), Saints:
- The cornerback posted a tackle on special teams while playing 29 snaps during a 32-29 home loss to Kansas City last Sunday.
Next up: New Orleans (10-4) will be busy on Christmas Day, hosting Minnesota (6-8) for a 3:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Ted Karras (former Illini), Dolphins:
- The offensive lineman, who started for the 14th time this season at center, played all 72 snaps for Miami, anchoring an offensive line that helped the Dolphins run for 250 yards in a 22-12 home win against AFC East rival New England last Sunday.
Next up: Miami (9-5) has a short week ahead of a road game against Las Vegas (7-7) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Corey Liuget (former Illini), Texans:
- The 30-year-old veteran started at defensive tackle during last Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Indianapolis, posting one quarterback hit while playing 19 defensive snaps.
Next up: Houston (4-10) released Liuget on Monday. Liuget has yet to be claimed by another team.
Justin March (Danville), Cowboys:
- The linebacker did not play in Dallas’ 41-33 home win last Sunday against San Francisco.
Next up: Dallas (5-9) hosts Philadelphia (4-9-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Chase McLaughlin (former Illini), Jets: The kicker did not play during the Jets’ 23-20 victory at the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday after being claimed off waivers to back up starting place-kicker Sam Ficken
- .
Next up: The New York Jets (1-13) host Cleveland (10-4) at noon on Sunday.
Whitney Mercilus (former Illini), Texans:
- The starting linebacker finished with a tackle and played 32 defensive snaps as Houston dropped its third straight game, losing 27-20 to host Indianapolis last Sunday.
Next up: Houston (4-10) plays host to Cincinnati (3-10-1) at noon on Sunday.
Del’Shawn Phillips (former Illini), Bills:
- The linebacker is on injured reserve and sat out of Buffalo’s 48-19 victory at Denver this past Saturday.
Next up: Buffalo (11-3) travels to Foxborough, Mass., for a showdown against New England (6-8) at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Trent Sherfield (Danville), Cardinals:
- The wide receiver did not record any stats and played a total of 18 snaps, including 16 on special teams, in a 33-26 home victory last Sunday against Philadelphia.
Next up: Arizona (8-6) plays host to San Francisco (5-9) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dawuane Smoot (former Illini), Jaguars:
- The defensive end — who started a third consecutive game and played 47 snaps — posted three tackles, including a sack, and added two quarterback hits in a 40-14 road loss by Jacksonville against Baltimore.
Next up: Jacksonville (1-13) hosts Chicago (7-7) at noon on Sunday.
Malik Turner (former Illini), Cowboys:
- The wide receiver was inactive and did not play in a 41-33 home victory last Sunday against San Francisco.
Next up: Dallas (5-9) hosts Philadelphia (4-9-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Jihad Ward (former Illini), Ravens:
- The defensive end was inactive and missed Baltimore’s 40-14 home win last Sunday against lowly Jacksonville.
Next up: Baltimore (9-5) hosts the New York Giants (5-9) at noon on Sunday.
Tavon Wilson (former Illini), Colts:
- The safety had a special teams tackle and played 10 snaps — all on special teams — during a 27-20 home victory by Indianapolis last Sunday against Houston.
Next up: Indianapolis (10-4) travels to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (11-3) at noon on Sunday.