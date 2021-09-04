The National Park Service has awarded Joliet a $35,000 grant to prepare a nomination for the former Joliet Correctional Center to the National Register for Historic Places.
The former prison, now called the Old Joliet Prison and opened by the city for tours, is one of 17 projects in the nation funded through the National Park Services 2020 Underrepresented Community Grant Program, according to a news release from the city.
The program is designed to diversify nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places.
Placing the prison on the National Register for Historic Places could draw additional interest to the site, qualify the prison for new grants and make the prison eligible for tax credits to support restoration efforts, the release said.
The release described the 180-acre prison site as “a unique and iconic historic resource.”
The release said “the philosophies and practices of incarceration and prison reform carried out within its walls and grounds make it a significant local, state and national historic resource that should be preserved.”
The nomination “will expressly detail the penitentiary’s role in racial bias, equity and criminal justice reform — past and present,” the release said. “The information generated from the research and writing of this nomination will advance dialogue of these critical societal topics.”
Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk said “the city of Joliet is committed to preserving this important piece of history.”
U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, who supported the grant, called the prison “a reminder of Joliet’s rough-and-tumble history, of past injustices in our penal system, and of the power of film, music and laughter to bring people together.”