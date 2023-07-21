2023 Schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 26 vs. Clifton Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Westville 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Hoopeston Area/A-P 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Iroquois West 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Salt Fork 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Watseka 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Momence 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Georgetown-RF/Chrisman 1 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Oakwood 7 p.m.
2022 RECAP
An undefeated regular season, a Vermilion Valley South Conference title and a 13th consecutive playoff berth ensued for the Blue Devils last fall. Led by quarterback Karson Stevenson and running back Michael Hackman, BHRA averaged 49.3 points and scored at least 43 points in its first 10 games. A 10-1 season was the result after a 48-29 loss to Knoxville in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
BLUE DEVILS’ POSTSEASON HISTORY
It’s a successful one. Under 17th-year coach Mark Dodd, BHRA has not missed out on the playoffs since 2008. Of the 24 playoff appearances by the Blue Devils in their history, 13 have happened with Dodd roaming the sidelines. Getting past the second round, however, is a bugaboo for BHRA, with seven straight exits in that stage in Class 2A after the Blue Devils reached the 1A quarterfinals in 2014.
THREE BLUE DEVILS TO WATCH
➜ 1. Karson Stevenson. Confident and accurate. Two traits teams always want out of their quarterback. The senior brings both of those attributes to the Blue Devils.
➜ 2. Ayden Ingram. Stevenson’s favorite target is one of the better athletes roaming the BHRA hallways.
➜ 3. Allen Brown. BHRA has seemingly always produced stout offensive lines. Brown looks to lead that group this fall.