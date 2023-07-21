A view from the 50-yard line on Thursday of the new turf playing surface that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football players will play on this season at Payton-Moss Field in Bismarck. The Blue Devils play their first home game on the turf at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 against Clifton Central. Players practice on the new turf surface at Payton Moss Field on July 20, 2023.