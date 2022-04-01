CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County headed into the weekend with just a slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases.
There were 282 active cases as of Friday, two more than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 5,515 new tests reported in the past day, and 35 new cases.
As of Friday, about 74 percent of age-eligible Champaign County residents had received at least one dose of COVID vaccine and 67.4 percent were fully vaccinated.
Since Jan. 1, 43.7 percent of the new COVID cases in Champaign County have been in fully vaccinated people, according to the public health district.