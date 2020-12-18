Science tells us the greatest risk comes when groups gather indoors and don't wear masks. Research shows you don’t have to be symptomatic to spread this virus. And a recent negative test is not a guarantee because you can catch it at any time beginning right after you’re tested. pic.twitter.com/Z8ZUGaxv5s— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 17, 2020
Of 7,133 new COVID-19 tests, 85 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,820.
Active cases in the county were down by eight, to 798. Recovered cases were up by 93, to 11,944.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,242 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 34 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 136 active (down 14), 4,030 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 136 active (up 11), 1,561 total (up 19)
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (down two), 1,211 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 86 active (up six), 1,007 total (up 12)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (down three), 1,142 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 61 active (up one), 1,088 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 53 active (down six), 685 total (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (down one), 394 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (up one), 413 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (unchanged), 297 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (down two), 129 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down one), 138 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (up three), 86 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up two), 92 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up one), 52 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one), 35 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged), 62 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up two), 35 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down two), 66 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down two), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 12,820 confirmed cases
- 78 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 17,178 close contacts quarantined
- 1,799 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 60 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana
The day that the first health care workers in Champaign County got their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carle Foundation Hospital reported 60 COVID patients, 18 of whom were in intensive care.
It’s the fewest COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana since Nov. 21, when there were 59.
In all, 106 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 21 (five in ICU).
Both Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital had one COVID patient apiece, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 776 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 157 hospitalized patients have died.