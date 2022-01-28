CHAMPAIGN — The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose again Friday, from 36 to 41.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 583 new cases in the past day, out of 7,759 new tests.
The number of currently active cases in the county declined again, by 19, to 1,234.
More to know:
— Total cases to date in Champaign County: 55,814.
— ZIP Code areas in Champaign County with over 100 cases: Champaign 61820, 343; Urbana 61801, 148; Champaign 61822, 145; Champaign 61821, 125; Rantoul 61866, 109.
— Hospital intensive care beds available out of the total 153 in East Central Illinois Region 6: 18.