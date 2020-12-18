Asked Friday afternoon when Tier 3 mitigations will be lifted for Region 6 and others with declining positivity rates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “It’s certainly our intention as we get through the holidays to begin” moving qualifying regions to Tier 2.
However, he noted, restaurants and bars would continue to be prohibited from providing indoor service in Tier 2.
Speaking generally about the number of cases and hospitalizations, Pritzker said: “The numbers are better than they were but they need to improve.”
STATE: 96 of 102 counties on weekly warning list
All but six of Illinois’ 102 counties made the state’s weekly coronavirus warning level list on Friday.
Among those that didn’t? Champaign, DeWitt and Piatt.
Of the eight indicators the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to determine which counties are shaded in orange (warning level) vs. blue, Champaign and Piatt were each on target in all but one: new cases per 100,000 people.
The target is under 50. Piatt was at 311, Champaign 329, DeWitt 463.
Any counties that exceed the targets in two or more of the eight indicators are at a warning level. Locally, that applies to:
— DOUGLAS: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— FORD: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— IROQUOIS: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
— VERMILION: Above the target in three of eight indicators.
Initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine are being allocated to health care personnel and LTC residents and staff. Future priority groups could include workers in essential/critical jobs, people at high risk for severe illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65+. pic.twitter.com/Zg1fRdWzU2— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) December 18, 2020
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate drops again
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the ninth straight day, from 8.5 to 8.4 percent. It’s the lowest the rate has been since Tier 3 mitigations took effect statewide last month.
Champaign County’s rate also fell — from 6.3 to 6.2 percent, fourth-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 15).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.9 percent, down from 5.0 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 18.0 percent (+0.5)
- Fayette: 17.4 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 15.6 percent (-0.8)
- Richland: 14.9 percent (-0.9)
- Jasper: 14.5 percent (+0.5)
- Clark: 14.1 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 13.5 percent (+0.2)
- Edgar: 13.0 percent (+1.5)
- Clay: 11.5 percent (-1.5)
- Ford: 10.9 percent (+0.5)
- Moultrie: 10.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 9.8 percent (—)
- Douglas: 9.7 percent (+0.7)
- Vermilion: 9.4 percent (—)
- Shelby: 9.3 percent (+1.1)
- Coles: 9.0 percent (+0.7)
- Piatt: 6.3 percent (-1.1)
- Champaign: 6.2 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 6.0 percent (-1.6)
- Macon: 5.4 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 2.5 percent (-0.5)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.8 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
Science tells us the greatest risk comes when groups gather indoors and don't wear masks. Research shows you don’t have to be symptomatic to spread this virus. And a recent negative test is not a guarantee because you can catch it at any time beginning right after you’re tested. pic.twitter.com/Z8ZUGaxv5s— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 17, 2020
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by eight, recovered cases up by 93
Of 7,133 new COVID-19 tests, 85 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,820.
Active cases in the county were down by eight, to 798. Recovered cases were up by 93, to 11,944.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 1,242 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 34 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 136 active (down 14), 4,030 total (up seven)
- 61821/Champaign: 136 active (up 11), 1,561 total (up 19)
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (down two), 1,211 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 86 active (up six), 1,007 total (up 12)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (down three), 1,142 total (up six)
- 61866/Rantoul: 61 active (up one), 1,088 total (up six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 53 active (down six), 685 total (up six)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 45 active (down one), 394 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (up one), 413 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 24 active (unchanged), 297 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (down two), 129 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (down one), 138 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (up three), 86 total (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (up two), 92 total (up three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up one), 52 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 6 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one), 35 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged), 62 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up two), 35 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (down one), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down two), 66 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down two), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (down one), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 12,820 confirmed cases
- 78 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 17,178 close contacts quarantined
- 1,799 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 60 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana
The day that the first health care workers in Champaign County got their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, Carle Foundation Hospital reported 60 COVID patients, 18 of whom were in intensive care.
It’s the fewest COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana since Nov. 21, when there were 59.
In all, 106 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-positive patients (six in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 21 (five in ICU).
Both Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Eureka Hospital had one COVID patient apiece, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
Since March, 776 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 157 hospitalized patients have died.